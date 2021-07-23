UK weather: Highs up to 30C to continue as extreme heat warning comes to an end

The warm weather is set to continue over coming days. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Temperatures of around 30C are expected to continue over coming days in the UK, despite the Met Office's first ever 'extreme' heat warning coming to an end.

The warning expired in England just before midnight on Thursday, but temperatures could still reach 27C or 28C in places on Friday.

England reached its hottest temperature of the year on Tuesday, with Heathrow Aiport recording highs of 32.2C.

Meanwhile, Wales had its highest temperature of the year so far on Thursday with 31.2C in Gogerddan, while Scotland also recorded its highest temperature of the year so far with 29.3C in Threave.

As for Northern Ireland, it recorded its highest temperature ever on Thursday, with the heat warning remaining in place as a result.

The heatwave will come to an end this weekend but some parts will still have sunny skies and high temperatures, especially Scotland and Northern Ireland. England and Wales will see a more dramatic change with torrential downpours possible.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said on Thursday: "Temperatures there could be even higher than today.

"So for a few days we've had their highest ever temperature. It was beaten yesterday, it was beaten again today, and it could well be beaten again tomorrow.

"So I think it could be four days within a week where they've recorded their highest ever temperature."

The Met Office issued its first ever extreme heat warnings across the UK earlier in the week.

"It's an amber warning so it's quite an extreme one, and it's for extreme heat," Mr Burkill said.

"So whilst temperatures aren't plummeting tomorrow, they are still going to be on the high side, it's less likely to cause significant impacts like we've seen over the past couple of days."

Even though it will remain warm, rain is set to make its way across much of England for the weekend.

Yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office, suggesting potential flooding and transport disruptions in some areas.

The first ever Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for parts of South Wales, West Midlands, southern and southwestern England.



Here is some more information about the warning 👇 pic.twitter.com/vuqckNUPJh — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2021

During the hot weather, multiple fatalities occurred in open waters.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) said it was aware of 17 incidents of accidental loss of life in the water between 17 and 20 July.

The charity's director, said: "Whilst we recognise how tempting it is to cool off in the UK's beautiful waterways, they hide hazards that tragically take lives each year and we urge the public to use caution when entering the water, getting acclimatised to the water temperature before jumping in.

"The difference between the air temperature and water temperature can literally take your breath away; this is called cold water shock.

"It is silent, invisible and deadly.

"Water can also hide debris, strong currents and sudden changes in depth that can catch out even the strongest swimmers.

"The Royal Life Saving Society UK urge everyone to learn vital skills and knowledge to prevent future accidental drownings."

It comes after police also warned the public not to risk going into open water during the hot weather.