UK records hottest day of year so far as mercury hits 32.2C at Heathrow

Crowds of beach-goers at Lyme Regis in Dorset over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Brits have basked in the hottest day of the year so far as the temperature reached a sweltering 32.2C at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

It comes just days after the previous high for the year - 31.6C - was recorded on Sunday, also at Heathrow.

However, some parts of the country were experiencing thunderstorms at the time of the announcement, with the South East of England seeing intermittent downpours in the early evening.

The Met Office issued its first-ever 'extreme' heat warning on Monday, covering a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England.

Today has been the UK's hottest day of the year so far 🌡️📈 pic.twitter.com/x7zfG7raZW — Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2021

The warning, which will remain in force until the end of Thursday, is designed to warn the public of potential widespread disruption and adverse health effects as a result of weather conditions.

It covers a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England.

The new record for 2021 comes after temperature records were set in England, Wales and Scotland over the weekend.

Thunderstorms will continue across the southeast this #evening with a warning in force ⚠️⛈️



For many further north and west though it will be a #sunny evening and a #warm night 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/O5daYEcBzu — Met Office (@metoffice) July 20, 2021

"The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week,” Met Office chief operational meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said on Monday.

"Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focusses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.

"There's a continuing risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons but most areas will stay dry until later in the week.

"Temperatures should begin to fall for most areas heading into the weekend, with some more unsettled conditions looking to develop."

