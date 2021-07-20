Breaking News

UK records hottest day of year so far as mercury hits 32.2C at Heathrow

20 July 2021, 17:43 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 18:21

Crowds of beach-goers at Lyme Regis in Dorset over the weekend
Crowds of beach-goers at Lyme Regis in Dorset over the weekend. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Brits have basked in the hottest day of the year so far as the temperature reached a sweltering 32.2C at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

It comes just days after the previous high for the year - 31.6C - was recorded on Sunday, also at Heathrow.

However, some parts of the country were experiencing thunderstorms at the time of the announcement, with the South East of England seeing intermittent downpours in the early evening.

The Met Office issued its first-ever 'extreme' heat warning on Monday, covering a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England.

Read more: First-ever amber extreme heat warning issued as temperatures climb

Read more: Heatwave continues with 32C scorcher forecast

The warning, which will remain in force until the end of Thursday, is designed to warn the public of potential widespread disruption and adverse health effects as a result of weather conditions.

It covers a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England.

The new record for 2021 comes after temperature records were set in England, Wales and Scotland over the weekend.

Read more: Mini-heatwave brings hottest day of the year

Read more: Heat health alert issued in England over weekend

"The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week,” Met Office chief operational meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said on Monday.

"Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focusses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.

"There's a continuing risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons but most areas will stay dry until later in the week.

"Temperatures should begin to fall for most areas heading into the weekend, with some more unsettled conditions looking to develop."

This story is being updated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

24-year-old Ateeq Rafiq died in hospital in 2018 after his neck became trapped under a chair at the Vue cinema in Star City, Birmingham

Vue Entertainment fined £750,000 over cinema seat death

A man has been arrested after member of the hospital's staff was stabbed

Man, 21, arrested after female NHS worker stabbed in Wolverhampton hospital
One in ten online Brits have installed and then deleted the NHS Covid app

'Pingdemic': One in three Brits either abusing or deleting NHS Covid app - survey
The capsule successfully landed with Jeff Bezos and the rest of the crew.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' New Shepard space flight successfully lands back on Earth
Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in occupied Palestinian territories

Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in occupied Palestinian territories
Everton said in a statement that a player had been suspended

Everton suspends first team player pending police investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM
Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation

'We didn't want these Covid powers': Chief Constable on police's 'damaged' reputation
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the plans

Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'raft of bewildering' new Covid rules
Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing

Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London