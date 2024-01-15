Exact date UK snow weather warnings will end - as temperatures plunge and drivers face being stranded

15 January 2024, 09:52

Temperatures will be far colder than normal for this time of year, forecasters say
Temperatures will be far colder than normal for this time of year, forecasters say. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Parts of the UK are set to be battered by snow and ice as freezing winds spark weather warnings for swathes of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England.

Temperatures are forecast to be 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice in the coming days - with temperatures only set to improve towards the end of this week.

Temperatures are unlikely to go above 4C anywhere in the UK today. Snow and ice warnings are in place:

Monday: Yellow warnings for snow and ice in the Highlands, Northern Ireland, the North West and Norfolk Coast.

Tuesday: Snow and ice warnings covering all of Scotland stretching as far south as Manchester, Liverpool and North Wales. Northern Ireland also affected.

Wednesday: Snow warning moves west covering most of Northern Ireland, Scotland’s North and west and the westerly edge of a large part of England.

Thursday: Same as Wednesday.

A jogger braves the cold morning on Wimbledon Common
A jogger braves the cold morning on Wimbledon Common. Picture: Alamy

Drivers face being stranded as Arctic air bringing snow and ice threatens to cause travel disruption.

National Highways has issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the north west, with road users advised to plan ahead, and some rural communities warned they could be temporarily cut off.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said that temperatures will be about 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year.

Mr Eslick said: "Especially towards the North where we do have these warnings, we're likely to see some travel disruption.

"So we would recommend people stick to the main roads and avoid country lanes where possible.

Snow is forecast for large parts of the country
Snow is forecast for large parts of the country. Picture: Alamy

"These are the places that aren't going to see any gritting or any road clearances for the next couple of days.

"So we recommend people take their time, make sure they have time to do their cars in the mornings, and go steady."

He said: "So essentially we're looking at a strong northerly wind which is bringing in Arctic airmass which is cold, which is bringing in these wintry showers."

He said that "icy conditions" were expected, with maximum temperatures of 0C in parts of Scotland, and only 2C to 4C in southern parts of the UK.

