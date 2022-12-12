Live

UK weather: Live snow travel updates as roads, rail and airports hit by chaos with 10cm more forecast

Travel chaos ensues across the UK after higher than expected snowfall. Picture: Twitter / Alamy / National Highways

Up to 10cm more snow is set to fall today in parts of the UK, forecasters say.

Overnight, drivers spent hours stuck on the M25 as snow caused havoc on the roads, with many forced to sleep in their cars or abandon them.

More travel disruption is expected today and weather warnings are in force from the Met Office in Scotland, south east and eastern England.

Follow all the latest updates on the weather in our blog below