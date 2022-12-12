James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
UK weather: Live snow travel updates as roads, rail and airports hit by chaos with 10cm more forecast
12 December 2022, 08:04 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 09:25
Up to 10cm more snow is set to fall today in parts of the UK, forecasters say.
Overnight, drivers spent hours stuck on the M25 as snow caused havoc on the roads, with many forced to sleep in their cars or abandon them.
More travel disruption is expected today and weather warnings are in force from the Met Office in Scotland, south east and eastern England.
