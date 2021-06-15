UK weather: Parts of UK could see 30C heat on Wednesday

Summer storms are on the way for the UK. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have a few more days off scorching hot weather, with expected highs of 30C, before thunderstorms take over.

If temperatures continue to rise on Wednesday, it could become the hottest day of the year so far, taking over from Monday, which reached 29.7C in Teddington, Busy Park in Middlesex.

London is expected to reach 30C while Cardiff will see highs of 24C and Edinburgh will reach 18C.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: "It looks like the full force of the heat is going to come back on Wednesday for southern and central England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

"There's a chance that Wednesday could become the hottest day of the year.

"But there's a big temperature contrast across the North West versus the South East."

There is a lot of uncertainty around the storms this week, but why? ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/bwjEBrQwWe — Met Office (@metoffice) June 14, 2021

That said, thunderstorms will soon be on their way, with yellow weather warnings in place across the UK from Wednesday evening through to Saturday.

It is still unclear how intense the storms will be or where exactly will be hit worst with the torrential rain.

However, the Met Office has warned that the change in weather could lead to homes and businesses flooding as well as power cuts in some areas.

There could also be issues with travel, with delays and cancellations on public transport and difficult driving conditions.