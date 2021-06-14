Shocking footage shows men hurling deckchairs in brawl on Southend seafront

By Emma Soteriou

Shocking footage has captured the moment a group of shirtless men started throwing deckchairs and glass bottles at each other in a brawl at Southend-on-Sea yesterday

Police have put out an appeal to trace those involved in the brawl on the seafront.

In the video shared online, a group of men can be seen throwing deckchairs and bottles at each other in front of horrified onlookers.

Thousands of people had flocked to the beach over the weekend to enjoy the warm weather.

Beach-goers were forced to quickly flee the scene when items started being thrown around as the violence broke out.

Chief Inspector Ian Hughes, District Commander for Southend, said:

“We are aware of a video circulating online showing a group of people fighting in Marine Parade, Southend, yesterday afternoon.

Read more: Riot police descend on London Eye after patrol officers pelted with items

Read more: Woman calls 999 to complain about cleaners in shocking waste of police time

Deckchairs and glass bottles were thrown throughout the fight. Picture: MoMotion™️

“The people shown in the video behaved recklessly, with no care for the injuries they could have caused to friends and families around them.

“We’re progressing enquiries and working to identify those pictured and will continue our high visibility patrols of the area.

“For anyone who thinks they can come to Essex, to our towns and beaches, and commit crime, violence or anti-social behaviour, you can’t and if you do, you can expect a visit from us as we simply will not tolerate it.”

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it to contact Southend CID on 101. The number to quote is 958 of 13 June.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.