Eight inches of rain to fall in huge downpour this weekend, as Met Office issues amber warning amid 'danger to life'

16 December 2023, 10:33 | Updated: 16 December 2023, 11:30

Heavy rain is expected to fall this weekend
Heavy rain is expected to fall this weekend. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to be drenched in major downpours this weekend, with the Met Office issuing a rare amber warning indicating a "danger to life".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The forecasters' warning is for Scotland on Sunday, when heavy rain could flood homes and businesses, cause damage to buildings, and spark travel chaos.

Swathes of the UK are on alert for flooding, with 22 flood warnings and 90 alerts, which are for less dangerous situations that are still serious.

But 30 flood warnings have been taken down across the last 24 hours.

The Met Office's amber warning covers the north-west Highlands and Argyll on Sunday. Yellow warnings, which are for less dangerous conditions, are in place across a wider area of Scotland from Saturday evening until Monday morning.

Heavy rain is expected to fall this weekend
Heavy rain is expected to fall this weekend. Picture: Getty

Some 200mm of rain could fall in parts of the country, with drivers in the affected area asked to plan ahead before setting off.

Scottish transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: "The Met Office is warning us to expect another period of heavy rain this weekend, which will likely bring disruption to the transport network in parts of north-west Scotland.

"Our trunk road teams will be out on the network to tackle any issues, but it's important motorists also play their part and plan their journeys before setting off.

"Make sure your route is available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland, and drive in accordance with the conditions.

Wet weather in London
Wet weather in London. Picture: Getty

"The Traffic Scotland Twitter/X page is regularly updated with the latest information on the trunk road network and the mobile website my.trafficscotland.org gives you access to the latest information on the move.

"If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators as the forecast conditions also have potential to impact your services."

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "Strong southwesterly winds will feed in a prolonged and heavy spell of rain.

"In some areas up to 200mm of rainfall could be recorded, but 100-150mm is more likely across the wider warning area.

Much of Scotland is expected to be wet this weekend
Much of Scotland is expected to be wet this weekend. Picture: Alamy

"In addition to the usual risks associated with high rainfall, there is the potential for landslides across the south of the Highland region and Argyll."

England will be largely dry over the weekend, while Wales is expected to get some rain, according to the Met Office's weather map.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Notre Dame's new rooster

New rooster set to take pride of place atop spire of Notre Dame Cathedral

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have hijacked by pirates

Protests erupted after news emerged that the three hostages were killed by the IDF

Protests erupt after IDF kill three Israeli hostages 'mistakenly identified as threat' in Gaza

Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home

Police 'missed an early chance to send Alex Batty home' after he 'tried to enrol in school' - but no-one recognised him

Destroyed buildings in Rafah

UN warns of hunger fears as Gaza Strip is hit by communications blackout

(Alon Shamriz, from left, Samer Al-Talalka and Yotam Haim

Israel’s military says it mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza

Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Priest conducting service in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after EU funding is blocked

Gaynor Lord's husband 'is totally lost' after police found a body

Gaynor Lord's husband 'totally lost' and 'doesn't understand', after police looking for missing mum find body in river

A grey wolf pup

Judge gives go-ahead for wolves to be reintroduced to Colorado

Alex Batty will come home today or tomorrow at the latest

'Kidnapped' Alex Batty to come home for 'emotional' reunion with grandmother this weekend after six years away

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican tribunal to hand down judgments in trial linked to London property deal

Gillian Keegan

Anger over school teaching material that asks pupils if Hamas October 7 attacks were 'fair', as minister launches probe

Kevin Aziz Riad

Tesla driver ordered to pay compensation over deadly autopilot crash

Looted artwork

Cambodia welcomes return of artefacts linked to US collector

Sadiq Khan has blocked a request to send non-Ulez compliant cars to Ukraine

Sadiq Khan 'blocks plan to send non-Ulez compliant cars to Ukraine', in 'gobsmacking' move

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giuliani Election Trial

US election workers awarded 148 million dollars over Giuliani vote lies

A Question of Sport axed by BBC after more than 50 years - two years after sacking Sue Barker as host

A Question of Sport axed by BBC after more than 50 years - two years after sacking Sue Barker as host
US Russia Ukraine War Russia

Pentagon orders US aircraft carrier to remain in Mediterranean near Israel

Friends star Matthew Perry's death has been ruled as accidental from the 'acute effects of ketamine', an LA medical examiner has ruled

Friends star Matthew Perry's death ruled as accidental from 'acute effects of ketamine', says medical examiner
Newtown Shooting Infowars

Court upholds fines against Alex Jones for missing Sandy Hook hearing

Met Museum Looted Art

New York museum to return ancient sculptures stolen from Cambodia and Thailand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

School Shooting Newport News

Mother of six-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia jailed for child neglect

US China

US and China are both vying for global power but must engage, says ambassador

Hagari named two of the hostages as Samer Talalka, who was abducted from Nir Am, and Yotam Haim, taken by Hamas from the Kfar Aza region. Both were taken during Hamas' October 7 attack.

IDF kill three Israeli hostages after 'mistakenly identifying them as threat' in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit