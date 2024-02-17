Exact date snow will arrive next week as new weather maps show places set to be worst hit by -7 Arctic blast

Colder conditions are set to return. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

Fresh weather maps have shown the exact locations where it will snow next week as a -7 freeze hits.

Despite there being highs of 16C in recent days, an Arctic blast is set to the sweep across the UK, causing temperatures to plummet once again.

A new map has shown the areas that will be hit hardest by the sub-zero temperatures.

Snow is expected across the western coast and centre of Scotland next Thursday, with it also set to hit the Pennines in northern England and some parts of north Wales.

Conditions are set to cool throughout the next week, with temperatures only peaking in single figures.

Projections from WXCharts suggest the mercury could even drop to -7C in parts of northwest Scotland on Sunday, February 25.

The Met Office's long-range forecast said: "Conditions turn unsettled with northwest winds carrying showery conditions over the British Isles from Thursday with clearer conditions in the east through the remainder of the week, returning the UK to more average temperatures for the time of year, though sometimes cooler in northwest areas."

Want to know what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Here's Alex with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/LHPGPRcKQF — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2024

Meanwhile, in the southeast, warnings of heavy rain have been issued for this weekend.

Travel disruption is likely and there could also be flooding in places, the Met Office said.

The Environment Agency issued 109 flood alerts and nine warnings for the next 24 hours.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “A band of rain is going to sweep its way in from the west as we go from Saturday into Sunday.

“Pushing in from the west, initially across Northern Ireland but feeding into western parts of Scotland, England and Wales as we go through Saturday afternoon.

“Some of this rain will be heavy so we are expecting some impacts in the form of localised flooding, disruption to travel and perhaps some power outages.”