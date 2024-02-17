Exact date snow will arrive next week as new weather maps show places set to be worst hit by -7 Arctic blast

17 February 2024, 03:41 | Updated: 17 February 2024, 03:52

Colder conditions are set to return
Colder conditions are set to return. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

Fresh weather maps have shown the exact locations where it will snow next week as a -7 freeze hits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite there being highs of 16C in recent days, an Arctic blast is set to the sweep across the UK, causing temperatures to plummet once again.

A new map has shown the areas that will be hit hardest by the sub-zero temperatures.

Snow is expected across the western coast and centre of Scotland next Thursday, with it also set to hit the Pennines in northern England and some parts of north Wales.

Conditions are set to cool throughout the next week, with temperatures only peaking in single figures.

Projections from WXCharts suggest the mercury could even drop to -7C in parts of northwest Scotland on Sunday, February 25.

The Met Office's long-range forecast said: "Conditions turn unsettled with northwest winds carrying showery conditions over the British Isles from Thursday with clearer conditions in the east through the remainder of the week, returning the UK to more average temperatures for the time of year, though sometimes cooler in northwest areas."

Read more: Donald Trump fined $364m as judge rules against him in New York civil fraud case

Read more: Smirking Vladimir Putin seen for first time since arch enemy Alexei Navalny dies while 'going for a walk' in prison

Meanwhile, in the southeast, warnings of heavy rain have been issued for this weekend.

Travel disruption is likely and there could also be flooding in places, the Met Office said.

The Environment Agency issued 109 flood alerts and nine warnings for the next 24 hours.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “A band of rain is going to sweep its way in from the west as we go from Saturday into Sunday.

“Pushing in from the west, initially across Northern Ireland but feeding into western parts of Scotland, England and Wales as we go through Saturday afternoon.

“Some of this rain will be heavy so we are expecting some impacts in the form of localised flooding, disruption to travel and perhaps some power outages.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine withdrawing from Avdiivka after lengthy Russian assault

Navalny's wife became the latest world figure to say Putin should be held responsible for his death

'Evil' Putin must pay: World leaders speak out against Russia after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny

Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

Biden

Biden says Navalny’s death brings urgency to the need for more aid for Ukraine

Election 2024 Trump Abortion

Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case

Alexei Navalny

Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny: UK must do everything in its power to prevent other political prisoners from facing same fate

World Court Ukraine Russia

UN court rejects South African request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah

Alexei Navalny in prison

World leaders blame Vladimir Putin for death of critic Alexei Navalny

Donald Trump

Donald Trump fined $364m as judge rules against him in New York civil fraud case

Israel Palestinians

Israel’s defence chief says military ‘thoroughly planning’ offensive in Rafah

Chiefs Parade Shooting Football

Two youths charged over shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade

Sir Chris Hoy has been diagnosed with cancer

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis as he vows to 'live my life as normal'

New allegations against Horner have emerged

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner 'accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to female employee'

Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect’s rape trial in Germany is adjourned

Protesting Indian farmers

Thousands of farmers on the march in protest over minimum food prices

Latest News

See more Latest News

Darrien Williams

Pictured: Boy, 16, stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol as two teens arrested on suspicion of murder
Smirking Vladimir Putin (l) seen meeting power plant workers hours after it emerged Alexei Navalny (r) had died in prison

Smirking Vladimir Putin seen for first time since arch enemy Alexei Navalny dies while 'going for a walk' in prison
Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi may never be found if he entered the water

Fears Clapham chemical attack suspect will never be found if he jumped into the Thames

Amima Noor has been jailed for seven years in a landmark case

Woman jailed after taking British girl, three, for female genital mutilation in Kenya in landmark case
Nathan Lee Davies, 47, has been outraged at Wrexham County Borough Council's decision and said he "deserves" the holiday

Disabled campaigner who saved £50,000 from care funding stopped from spending the cash on Florida holiday
Israeli helicopter

Five patients die as oxygen cut off during Israeli raid on hospital

Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia has said that Putin should be held responsible for his death

'Putin will pay', says wife of ‘murdered’ Kremlin enemy Alexei Navalny after he died 'going for a walk' in prison
Pakistan protest

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan appeals over convictions and sentences

Sadiq Khan has come under fire for using an image of peaceful Suffragist Millicent Fawcett

Sadiq Khan slammed for using peaceful women's rights activist to promote Overground line named for Suffragettes
Zelensky and Scholz shake hands

Germany agrees security deal with Ukraine and reveals further £950m aid package

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit