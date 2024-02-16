Breaking News

Donald Trump fined $364m as judge rules against him in New York civil fraud case

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

A judge has ruled against Donald Trump and imposed a penalty of 364 million dollars (£288 million) in the former US president's New York civil fraud case.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued his decision after a two-and-a-half-month trial, which saw Mr Trump bristling under oath that he was the victim of a rigged legal system.

The penalty was a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who sued Mr Trump over what she said was not just harmless bragging but years of deceptive practices as he built the multinational collection of skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties that catapulted him to wealth, fame and the White House.

The former president was also banned from holding executive office at a New York company and from getting loans from New York banks for three years.

Mr Trump's lawyers had said even before the verdict that they would appeal.

