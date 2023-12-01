Is it going to snow this weekend? Map of ice warnings in place as -10C Scandinavian freeze hits UK

Snow and ice warnings are in place across the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

A Scandinavian freeze is sweeping the UK, with temperatures plummeting to -10C - but will it snow near you?

Yellow weather warnings have been issued across large swathes of the UK as freezing temperatures hit and snow fell in some parts.

The Met Office said snow and ice could be expected overnight Friday to Saturday, with yellow alerts covering the whole of the east coast of the England, from Northumberland to Kent, as well as the south-west and far north of Scotland.

It comes as the UK sits in cold air from Scandinavia, making things much cooler.

A low pressure system moving in from the south west on Saturday evening could also bring more snow on higher ground.

But temperatures will rise slightly across many parts of the south of England on Sunday.

Ice warnings have been issued for Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: "Last night was a cold night across the country with a widespread frost as temperatures fell well below freezing for most.

"The lowest temperature recorded in the UK overnight was minus 9.4C at Shap in Cumbria. The London area also saw a cold night with Teddington in Middlesex down to minus 3.4C, Northolt minus 2.3C and Kew Gardens minus 2.2C.

"Colder conditions are now covering all areas of the UK and we will see little change as we go into the weekend.

"Daytime temperatures will be rooted in single figures and overnight temperatures falling well below freezing in many places.

"We will continue to see wintry showers at times and where these showers fall as rain there is a risk of icy patches forming."

🌡️ Temperatures are already close to, if not below, 0 °C across much of the UK



📉 It will continue to get colder overnight, perhaps as low as -10 °C in parts of Scotland pic.twitter.com/mDcp0BrsN9 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 1, 2023

Snow started to fall as far south as London on Friday, where temperatures felt as cold as -4C.

There was snow in West Hampstead at around 10am with people taking to social media to post pictures and videos.

But it was just the start of tougher conditions in the cold weather.

The Met Office said of its yellow alerts, which are in place until 10am for the east coast of England and north of Scotland, and 11am for the south west of Scotland: "Wintry showers will lead to some icy patches and snow cover in places.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."