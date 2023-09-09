Thunderstorm warning as heavy showers and strong winds to batter Britain and end September heatwave

Thunderstorms are on the way this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK, bringing an end to September's mini-heatwave.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office issued a second yellow warning for thunderstorms this weekend, with torrential downpours set to hit the north of England, Scotland and Ireland during Sunday afternoon and evening.

The fresh warning is in place for between 2pm and midnight on Sunday, with a risk of "hail as well as some strong, gusty winds".

It means some people could be in store for some flash flooding and lightning strikes.

Travel disruption is also expected, with the wet and windy conditions likely to cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

A similar alert was also issued for between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms for Northern Ireland, northern parts of England and Wales as well as southern Scotland



Sunday 1400 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6eXs6eMgfA — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2023

It comes despite Saturday being expected to become the hottest day of the year so far after the record was set at 32.6C on Thursday.

The UK has already sweltered through five days of temperatures above 30C in September for the first time, resulting in the UK Health Security Agency issuing an amber heat health alert.

This means weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health service, with those aged above 65 or those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk.

Read more: Exact date UK to reach hottest day of the year again revealed, as September smashes temperature records

Read more: More than 800 killed and hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Marrakesh

Where will we see showers and thunderstorms today?



Here's Rachel Ayers with your latest forecast pic.twitter.com/GeNOJnVMzM — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2023

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "Although much of the UK will see high temperatures and sunny skies continue on Saturday, in what has a possibility of being the hottest day of the year so far, there's also the potential for some thunderstorms, which has resulted in a Yellow Warning being issued for much of central England and parts of east Wales.

"Temperatures will begin to trend downwards from Saturday in the far northwest of Scotland, with a cold front gradually moving south through the weekend, bringing with it the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours on Sunday as well.

"However, the southeast will hold on to the high temperatures the longest and could still reach 32C on Sunday."