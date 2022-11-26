Weekend washout: Torrential rain and strong winds set to batter UK as travel chaos looms

26 November 2022, 00:22 | Updated: 26 November 2022, 00:23

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter parts of the UK
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are set to face heavy rain and strong winds this weekend, causing travel chaos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for parts of Wales, England and Scotland, with heavy downpours set to cause flooding on roads and delay journeys.

Flooding of homes and businesses is also possible.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 45-55mph expected over hills and around coasts.

The weather warnings come as train drivers in 11 companies, belonging to the Aslef union, will strike in a long-running dispute over pay.

South Wales and south-west England will be hit by the showers between 2pm on Saturday and 3am on Sunday.

Cardiff, Swansea and Carmarthen in Wales, and Plymouth, Southampton and St Austell in England are among areas that could be affected.

Read more: Misery for millions as Mick Lynch rules out cancelling pre-Christmas railway strikes after crucial talks with train bosses

Read more: Revealed: How water firms pumped sewage into UK’s rivers and seas 150 times - during dry weather

The Met Office said: "Rain is expected to develop across south Wales and south-west England during Saturday afternoon, moving slowly east to clear most areas early on Sunday morning.

"Although the most persistent rain is expected over hills, periods of heavy rain are expected almost anywhere.

"15-25 mm is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and south-west England.

"Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of 45-55 mph over hills and around coasts."

From noon to midnight on Saturday, parts of Scotland including Perth and Sterling could also get heavy rain.

The weather agency warned that "heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel" during this period.

It added: "Rain will turn persistent and heavy at times across the warning area through Saturday afternoon and evening.

"Accumulations of 20 to 30 mm are expected with 45 mm possible on high ground.

"Given existing saturated ground there is a risk of some localised flooding."

Moving into next week, the Met Office said dry spells would make a return.

The latest forecast states: "Rain across England and Wales will slowly clear Sunday, with blustery showers following to the north.

"Showers in the north die out Monday, with many areas dry Tuesday.

"Fog later."

Passengers have been urged to plan ahead and check before they travel throughout the whole weekend due to the planned strike.

Trains that are running will start later on Saturday morning and finish much earlier than usual, with services typically running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the day of the strike.

