UK to be battered by more wind and rain overnight as Met Office warns of floods and travel disruption

Rain and wind will continue to batter the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Daisy Stephens

The UK will continue to be battered by wet and windy weather as November continues its blustery beginning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heavy rain is set to fall across parts of the South East of England overnight and into Thursday morning, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for that area, stretching from Portsmouth to Canterbury.

Read more: Who broke the asylum system? Sir Keir clashes with Rishi at PMQs as he calls for PM to appoint a 'proper' home secretary

Read more: Top racehorse trainer and owner injured among four people injured in horror helicopter crash

It begins at midnight and lasts until mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, the forecaster said.

🌧️ It will be a very wet afternoon for many, so take care as there may be some travel disruption



Here are some useful tips for driving in heavy rain 👇 Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/RW2SL66SuN — Met Office (@metoffice) November 2, 2022

The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads could disrupt journeys, with bus and train services possibly affected.

Some homes and businesses could be flooded, the forecaster warned.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for wind is in place across northern and north-western parts of Scotland from Wednesday evening until 8am on Thursday.

Read more: Matt Hancock's lover Gina Coladangelo to fly to Australia - as 20,000 sign petition to boot him off I'm a Celeb

Read more: 'Stop leaving socks on the beach' National Trust warns Harry Potter fans over tribute to slain Dobby the house elf

The rest of Wednesday is expected to see strong southerly and south-westerly winds bringing gusts of up to 65mph to some parts.

The Met Office said Northern Ireland and western Scotland have been experiencing a very wet and windy day, with heavy rain and gusts of up to 60mph in coastal areas.

The strong winds and heavy rain are expected to move eastwards throughout the day.

Blustery conditions on Newhaven, East Sussex, on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: "30 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas, and where it falls over ground already wet from recent rainfall as well as fallen leaves there may be spray and flooding on the roads as well as travel delays.

"Much of the UK can expect a spell of strong southerly winds on Wednesday, but the warning area highlights where gusts of up to 65mph will be and therefore where there are likely to be some travel delays."