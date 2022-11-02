Top racehorse trainer and owner among four people injured in helicopter crash

Sam Thomas (left) and Dai Walters were involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A top racehorse owner and trainer have narrowly escaped death after their helicopter crashed into a forest on Tuesday.

Welsh Grand National-winning trainer and former jockey Sam Thomas, 38, and owner Dai Walters, 76, were among four people injured when the chopper plummeted from the sky.

Witnesses described the crash as looking "like something out of a film", claiming the propeller broke off once it hit the trees.

Mr Thomas, along with most of the other passengers, has already been discharged from hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Mr Walters is believed to be more seriously injured and remains in hospital near the village of Llanelidan, Ruthin, North Wales.

But police said none of the passengers sustained "life-threatening or life-changing injuries".

Dai Walters (left) with horse Oscar Whiskey and National Hunt trainer Nicky Henderson (right) in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Businessman Huw Howatson, who witnessed the crash, said he had to run for cover because debris was "flying everywhere".

"I could see [the helicopter] was in trouble and it hit some trees and I had to get out the way," he told Wales News Service.

"A piece of propeller came away.

Sam Thomas is believed to have sustained minor injuries. Picture: Alamy

"We had to scarper because there was lots of debris, it was just flying everywhere - it was like a movie."

Police, firefighters, ambulance officials and a coastguard helicopter all attended the scene at just after 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but Wales has seen heavy rain and high winds in recent days.

Sam Thomas celebrates winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup race in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Inspector David Cust from North Wales Police said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.

"All the occupants have been accounted for, with four people having been taken to hospitals across the area.

"None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

"Whilst a multiple agency response remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Civil Aviation Authority."

It is not yet clear who owned the helicopter or the route it had been taking.