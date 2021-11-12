UK can live with Covid better than countries like China, ex Bank of England boss says

12 November 2021, 06:35

Mark Carney the UK's Covid strategy looked more viable than other places, like China
Mark Carney the UK's Covid strategy looked more viable than other places, like China.

By Will Taylor

The UK has a "greater ability" to live with Covid compared to other countries, the former Bank of England chief has told LBC.

Mark Carney, who helmed the institution through Brexit and stepped down as the pandemic began, told the What Next? with Lionel Barber podcast that following a "Zero Covid" strategy will prove unviable.

He warned that if China, and other states that have spent the outbreak trying to clamp down on every single case, continue that approach then supply chain disruption could worsen.

Supporters of the approach believe it allows people to lead lives closer to before the outbreak, without the virus, while critics point to the stringent and often lengthy lockdowns that limit socialising and get implemented over a handful of cases.

In the UK, the vaccination rollout has given the Government confidence to largely unlock the economy and tolerate high case rates, hoping that jabs keep deaths and hospitalisations low.

Mr Carney, who has served as Boris Johnson's finance adviser for Cop26, said: "What we've seen in the UK and other countries is a greater ability to live with Covid.

"So, even with spikes in the disease and hospitalisations - each of them a tragedy, but the ability for business to go on… is much, much better than it has been.

"So, the economic impact of the disease has lessened. It hasn't gone away.

“As you said at the outset, we're not yet in a post-Covid economy, but the impact is less.

"Unless you go to a zero Covid economy, because then you do need extreme measures of social distancing and other protections in order to be there and that's just very, very disruptive.

"And I personally think that China and others will have to evolve or pivot, depending on how you put it, towards managing Covid, helped by vaccinations, helped by boosters, potentially helped by improvements in therapeutics, which we're starting to see, in order to manage it.

"If they don't, if that's substantially delayed, then we will continue to have a series of disruptions in terms of supply chains, and those frictions and those inflationary pressures that come from it.

"And increasingly what will happen is, businesses will diversify supply chains or shift supply chains."

Mr Carney added that with supply chain problems and potential labour market issues, economies are facing "inflationary pressures, but we're not slipping back in to a liquidity trap, which I was very worried about globally".

Besides China, countries such as New Zealand and Australia have sought to quash any outbreak of Covid with heavy restrictions.

Some called for a "zero Covid" strategy in the UK during the pandemic, arguing it to be superior to the Government's bid to live with coronavirus.

Mr Carney also said his successor as head of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, "got it right" in responding to the pandemic and its strain on the economy.

"I was there in the few weeks when it was obvious what was about to happen, and the broad direction of policy was set, and obviously Andrew Bailey and I worked closely, given that he was going to have to live with whatever decisions were taken.

"And, independently but consistently, it was clear that the Chancellor and the Government needed to spend and support people and businesses to try to bridge them and that the Bank, in terms of its choices, was going to need to also support the economy at some scale.

"Now, Andrew and his colleagues on the MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] and others across the bank decided what scale that was and, and got it right in my view, and the Chancellor… when we were talking about it in the first few weeks of March, the orders of magnitude, we were thinking in terms of six months' bridge, that was the best advice we were getting in terms of the health emergency.

"Of course it turned out to be an 18 month bridge and substantially more expensive. Directionally I'm sure that the same decisions would have been taken, but the orders of magnitude are remarkable."

Mark Carney said Greta Thunberg 'absolutely has catalysed' the youth climate movement.

'I am part of her movement': PM's COP26 adviser Mark Carney hails Greta Thunberg

The COP president gave a speech at the summit.

'Time is running out': Alok Sharma issues stark warning as COP26 end date looms

Delegates made their way to the event in private cars and planes.

COP26 'doubles carbon footprint' of previous climate summit

Negotiations have become increasingly tense.

COP26 Analysis: Negotiations grow 'tense' as climate summit nears end

Mary Gregory and Tiernan Darnton.

Man revealed 'darkest secret' of step-gran murder in game of Truth or Dare

Raihan Ahmed, left, was jailed for causing Ghulam Nabi's death

Shocking footage shows driver launch car into the air before ploughing into pedestrian

The girl was killed at a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane

Young girl killed walking over zebra crossing in suspected hit-and-run

Nicola Sturgeon has defended MPs following 'drunk' allegations

Nicola Sturgeon defends SNP MPs over 'boozy' Gibraltar trip

The Queen will attend Sunday's Remembrance service at the Cenotaph

Queen will attend Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, palace confirms

Night Tube drivers will stage strikes at the end of November.

Night Tube drivers to stage strikes just as service was finally set to resume

Zarah Sultana railed against an abusive email she got after returning from bereavement leave

Zarah Sultana sent abusive email which claims blackface is 'British tradition'

Companies set up on or after march 1st may have fraudulently claimed furlough

Furlough 'fraud' fears: £26 million claimed by 'businesses set up after Covid outbreak'

Russian nuclear bombers overflew Belarus, which is accused of pushing thousands of migrants to the EU frontier

Russia sends nuclear bombers to Belarus as thousands of migrants mass at EU border

Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle has said it will refuse to serve meals to pupils whose accounts are more than a penny in debt.

School refuses to serve food to pupils whose meal account is more than a penny in debt

NHS England said that 999 services had their busiest ever month in October

Ambulance response times soar with patients forced to wait almost an hour for help

Three MP's have been accused of putting military personnel "in a difficult position"

MPs 'who got drunk' on official Remembrance Day trip criticised by Defence Secretary

Commemorations were held across the UK

Armistice Day: Nation falls silent to honour war dead

From Thursday, frontline care home workers in England must be fully vaccinated against Covid

No jabs no job: chaos as new care home vaccine policy comes into force
The bus overturned on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham

School bus overturns on school run with parents told to stay away from scene
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Paul Scully has said he thinks "its right" that MP's have second jobs

Business minister says 'paid advocacy needs to be stamped out'
The supply chain crisis has taken its toll on economic growth

UK economic growth slowed as supply chain crisis began to bite - ONS
Sadiq Khan will use Thursday's speech to highlight the role of individual cities and call on national governments to do more

Cities are 'doers' in tackling climate change but governments are 'delayers' - Khan
Sir Geoffrey Cox has reportedly earned at least £6m from his second job since he entered parliament.

Geoffrey Cox has 'earned more than £6m from his second job' since he entered parliament
Meghan Markle has apologised for misleading the court.

Meghan Markle apologises for 'misleading' court in privacy battle
Conservatives have come in for heavy criticism for earnings made outside of Parliament

Tory MPs rake in over £1.7m in consultancy fees as Sunak admits Gov 'needs to do better'

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8
The UK-hosted conference will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, and will be attended by thousands of people including protestors

What is COP26 and why does it matter? A complete guide to the key climate summit

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated
Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'
James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

James O'Brien caller: 'Hysteria' in care homes as providers scramble for staff

