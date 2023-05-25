Ukraine admits Putin and Wagner chief are on 'kill list' - but efforts have been hampered by Vladimir's 'body doubles'

By Kieran Kelly

A top Ukrainian intelligence official has admitted its special units are trying to kill Vladimir Putin but said efforts have been hampered by his 'body doubles'.

Alongside the Russian president, Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and senior Russian military commander General Sergei 'Armageddon' Surovikin are also on the 'kill list'.

Senior intelligence commander Vadym Skibitsky said it has been difficult trying to kill Putin, telling Die Welt that the president "stays holed up" and that services are "not sure whether it's really him".

Ukraine's head of military intelligence previously claimed Putin is using a body double because his ears have changed in recent appearances.

Though it has been difficult for Ukraine's intelligence services, Mr Skibitsky said Putin "is now beginning to stick his head out".

The intelligence commander also admitted that there is a number of other senior Russian officials on the list, warning "everyone will have to answer for their actions" in Ukraine.

"Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu planned the attack and now they cannot turn back," Mr Skibitsky said.

He continued: "Many people in Russia still support this 'special operation' [war against Ukraine], but thanks to social media and phone checks, we know that so many Russians have died now that it scares people."

Russia has already claimed that Ukrainian drones tried to assassinate Putin at the Kremlin earlier this month.

Footage circulated on the Telegram messaging app that showed a drone explode above the dome of the Kremlin Senate building.

Another clip showed what is believed to be anti-aircraft fire over the Russian capital.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the time: "We don't attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities."

Russia says Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin overnight in a drone attack on the Kremlin. Putin was unharmed and is working as normal.



Moscow said Kyiv tried to strike him with two unmanned vehicles overnight but the attempt failed and the president is safe, and branded it a "terrorist" act it could retaliate over.

But Mr Skibitsky said "we are at war and these are our enemies".

"If an important figure produces and finances weapons for them, then its elimination would save the lives of many civilians," he added.

"And then he gets wiped out. According to international conventions, it is then a legitimate target."