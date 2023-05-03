Breaking News

Putin targeted in Kremlin drone assassination attempt - but Ukraine denies fireball strike on Moscow

3 May 2023, 13:03 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 14:41

Russia claims Putin has dodged as assassination attempt by Ukraine at the Kremlin.

By Will Taylor

Ukrainian drones tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, Russia has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Moscow said Kyiv tried to strike him with two unmanned vehicles overnight but the attempt failed and the president is safe, and branded it a "terrorist" act it could retaliate over.

Footage circulated on the Telegram messaging app that showed a drone explode above the dome of the Kremlin Senate building.

Another clip showed what is believed to be anti-aircraft fire over the Russian capital.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official said the government had nothing to do with the dual drone strike.

The Kremlin said: "Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ..."

That referred to the Victory Day parade, an annual celebration of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The imagery is especially powerful, with Russia falsely claiming the Ukrainian government is a neo-Nazi regime it must overthrow to justify its invasion.

Read more: Moment RAF planes intercept Russian jet flying close to British airspace

But in a damning indictment of a war that has seen Russia lose tens of thousands of troops, Moscow has had to scale back military parades throughout the country amid fears they could be hit by saboteurs.

The centrepiece of the celebrations tend to be a large parade in Moscow's red square. One video that caught a drone flying into the Kremlin before exploding on a dome shows the stands set up for the May 9 parade.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," the Kremlin added.

Russia claims there was no material damage to the buildings at the compound.

A spokesperson said: "As a result of this terrorist act, the president of the Russian Federation was not injured.

"His work schedule has not changed, it continues as usual."

Ukraine had not yet officially commented on the attacks and has often remained tight-lipped when Russian bases were struck in the past.

Read more: Putin launches new missile blitz on cities in Ukraine killing at least eight people including mother and daughter, 2

Despite Russian referrals to "terror", captured documents from the invasion showed how Moscow planned to kill top members of the Ukrainian regime if it had successfully taken over the country.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser in the presidential office in Ukraine, said: "First of all, Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. What for? This does not solve any military issue.

"But it gives RF grounds to justify its attacks on civilians...

"Secondly, we are watching with interest the growing number of mishaps and incidents that are taking place in different parts of RF.

"The emergence of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles at energy facilities or on Kremlin’s territory can only indicate the guerrilla activities of local resistance forces.

"As you know, drones can be bought at any military store...

"The loss of power control over the country by Putin’s clan is obvious. But on the other hand, Russia has repeatedly talked about its total control over the air. In a word, something is happening in RF, but definitely without Ukraine's drones over the Kremlin..."

Russia is bracing for a Ukrainian counter attack now it has been equipped with some Western tanks, including a small number of British Challenger 2s.

While there have been fears Ukraine might be underprepared for its bid to liberate more territory, Russia is said to be preparing to try and cling on to the regions it has occupied and slowing down offensive operations.

It has failed to totally conquer Bakhmut, an eastern city that it has pushed hard to capture and lost massive amounts of troops in launching "human wave" attacks, with the notorious Wagner mercenary group heavily involved.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Divimara Lamar Nava

Wife of suspected Texas gunman arrested

Former Chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy faces eight allegations against a school watchdog.

Teacher, 55, had sex in Travelodge with under-18 pupil and planned ‘hook ups on burner phone’ for nearly three years

Vladimir Putin

Russian military ‘foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin’

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian police search ex-president Bolsonaro’s home

King Charles speaking to royals fans next to union jack flags for the coronation in London

How to watch King Charles III's Coronation

Rwanda Deadly Flooding

Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda

Serbia School Shooting

Serbian school shooter ‘had list of pupils to target’

Finland Ukraine

Zelensky seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit

Jordan Walker-Brown is paralysed from the waist down after being struck with a Taser

Moment PC leaves suspect in wheelchair after firing Taser during chase as officer denies unlawful gbh

Raman Pratasevich

Dissident journalist seized from plane jailed for eight years in Belarus

Serbia School Shooting

Eight children and guard killed after teenage boy opens fire in Belgrade school

'Not all heroes wear capes': Balaclava clad anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down controversial cameras

'Not all heroes wear capes': Anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down cameras

Charles, William and Camilla all arrived to rehearse the coronation

Ready for a Coronation: Smiling Charles and William join Kate and Camilla for rehearsals at Westminster Abbey

David Huber, 60, is said to be the man was arrested by armed police at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace suspect identified as dog breeder, 60, who posted tributes to the Queen after her death

Pope Francis

Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk

Iranian and Syrian leaders

Iranian president holds rare meeting with Assad in Syria

Latest News

See more Latest News

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King Charles's Coronation procession: Time, route map and best places to see the king

The blaze is tackled

Huge fires rage at oil depot behind Russian lines

Actor Stephen Tompkinson (left) at Newcastle Crown Court where he is on trial charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm

TV detective Stephen Tompkinson, 56, arrives at court as he goes on trial accused of grievous bodily harm
A surrounded oil tanker

Iran seizes oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, US navy says

Police and parents at the scene of the shooting in Belgrade

Eight children and security guard dead after shooting in Belgrade with student, 14, arrested
Nisa plans to open 400 new stores

Nisa to open a further 400 shops this year as part of recruitment drive

Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

King Charles coronation weather forecast: Rain and thunderstorms predicted in disappointing outlook
Charles seen in portrait pictures without showing his hands

Did King Charles hide his 'sausage fingers' in official portrait photos ahead of Coronation?
'Still missing': Madeleine disappeared in Portugal in 2007 and her parents have posted a message on the 16th anniversary of her disappearance

Madeleine McCann’s parents are 'awaiting a breakthrough' as they share poem on anniversary of disappearance
Camilla Parker-Bowles at a royal event wearing a pearl necklace and earrings

Will Camilla be crowned Queen after King Charles's Coronation?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A rehearsal took place in the early hours of Wednesday

First glimpse of King Charles' historic coronation parade as early morning rehearsal takes place across London
The police outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening

Knifeman arrested for 'throwing shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace, after shouting 'I'm going to kill the King'
Princess Charlotte

New photo of Princess Charlotte with family dog released for royal's birthday, as fans say she looks like the Queen

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares
Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition
Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis
Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Caller tells David Lammy of his experience of people cheating the system.

'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit