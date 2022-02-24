Breaking News

Explosions reported near Kiev after Putin authorises 'military operation' in Ukraine

24 February 2022, 03:41 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 06:07

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine. Picture: Alamy/LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine as a salvo of Russian missiles rained down on the country this morning.

Hundreds of civilians were reported dead after Russian and Belorussian tanks rolled across the Ukrainian border after Putin launched a "special military operation" and saying he wants to "demilitarize", not occupy, the country.

World leaders instantly condemned the Russian despot for the attack.

Boris Johnson said: "I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.

Explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, shortly after Vladimir Putin announced that a military operation had begun.

Within hours, Ukraine's interior ministry said there had been hundreds of casualties, CNN reported - despite Russia insisting early Thursday morning that they were only attacking military installations, and were avoiding populated areas.

US President Joe Biden has denounced Russia's decision to conduct a military operation in Ukraine as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack", declaring "the world will hold Russia accountable".

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the action during a televised address early on Thursday morning, saying the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

In a statement on Thursday, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas.

"Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine.

"We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country. A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden.

"The US has already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defence and security is working."

"No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine."

Mr Biden said in a statement: "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Melinda Simmons, the UK's ambassador to Ukraine, said she was "horrified" at Russia's action.

She wrote on Twitter: "A wholly unprovoked attack on a peaceful country is unfolding. Horrified. Just because you've prepared and thought about this possibility for weeks and months doesn't mean it isn't shocking when it actually happens."

Mr Putin said Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime".

He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

Mr Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a "demilitarisation" of Ukraine, adding that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Mr Biden said he would use a G7 meeting on Thursday morning to draw up "further consequences" for Russia's action.

He said: "I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

"We will also coordinate with our Nato allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine."

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen she was thinking of the people of Ukraine "in these dark hours".

"We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine," she wrote.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable."

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: "POTUS was briefed on a secure call this evening by Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the ongoing attack on Ukraine by Russian military forces."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Vladimir Putin has ordered a military operation in Ukraine

Live updates: Russia launches 'military operation' in Ukraine

The Government is considering banning access to student loans for pupils who don't meet required GCSE grades

Gov accused of 'attacking' poorer pupils over plans to withhold student loans based on GCSEs
The threshold for repaying student loans is set to be lowered

Anger after uni grads to start paying back loans at 25k instead of 27k under new plans

All coronavirus laws in England have been scrapped

Freedom Day arrives in England as all Covid restrictions are lifted after two long years

Jon Venables is reportedly set to apply to be freed

Jon Venables 'will make fresh freedom bid' after being re-jailed over child abuse images

Professor Grace Lavery posted a tweet saying she hoped the Queen dies

Professor suspended from Twitter after tweeting she hoped the Queen dies

The Queen has held her weekly telephone audience with the Prime Minister

The Queen holds weekly call with PM as she continues to isolate with Covid-19

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an emotional video address on Thursday - but says his call to President Putin was ignored

'We want peace': Emotional plea from Ukrainian president as Russian invasion 'imminent'

Austin Osayande was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years

Rapist jailed after chilling CCTV captured him carrying victim through city centre

Women protesting outside Holyrood about government plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act

Police Scotland launch review of policy which lets male rapists identify as women

Ben Wallace has warned President Putin has gone "full Tonto".

Putin has gone 'full Tonto,' Defence Sec claims as videos show tanks at Ukraine border

Business minister Paul Scully said it was "an important step in taking back control"

Govt pays for 'ludicrous' study on benefits of reintroducing imperial units after Brexit

Alex Salmond has come under fire for hosting a show on RT

Nicola Sturgeon calls for RT ban and is "appalled" by Alex Salmond's show on the station

The actress died in a house fire.

On the Buses and EastEnders star Anna Karen dies aged 85 in house blaze

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has spared anger after he couldn't remember his £575,000 salary.

Fury as Bank of England boss admits he 'can't remember' his £575,000 salary

Boris Johnson will speak after Western powers suggested a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent

As it happened: Boris Johnson holds PMQs after criticism of Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Tensions

Ukraine declares martial law and says ‘full-scale invasion’ has begun
Vladimir Putin sits at a desk

Explosions heard in Kyiv and other cities as Russian ‘military operation’ begins
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while gesturing with his right hand

UN Security Council calls emergency meeting as Ukraine expects imminent invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Presidential Office/AP)

Ukraine’s president in plea for peace as he warns of cost of war with Russia
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question (Adrian Wyld/PA)

Canada’s Justin Trudeau removes emergency powers after blockades ended
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation (Evgeny Maloletka/AP)

Ukraine rebel leaders ask Russia to fend off ‘aggression’, Kremlin says
Military lorries move down a street outside Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine (AP)

Ukraine’s rebel leader ask Russia for military assistance, Kremlin says
Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

What is the state of play in Ukraine crisis?

The head of Cyprus Orthodox Church Archbishop Chrysostomos II

Icon taken out of Cyprus by British officer in 1974 returned to Orthodox Church
Two Ukrainian soldiers patrol a street (Evegenly Maloletka/AP)

Ukraine’s parliament approves nationwide state of emergency

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police