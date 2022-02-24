Breaking News

Explosions reported near Kiev after Putin authorises 'military operation' in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By EJ Ward

Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine as a salvo of Russian missiles rained down on the country this morning.

Hundreds of civilians were reported dead after Russian and Belorussian tanks rolled across the Ukrainian border after Putin launched a "special military operation" and saying he wants to "demilitarize", not occupy, the country.

World leaders instantly condemned the Russian despot for the attack.

Boris Johnson said: "I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.

Explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, shortly after Vladimir Putin announced that a military operation had begun.

Within hours, Ukraine's interior ministry said there had been hundreds of casualties, CNN reported - despite Russia insisting early Thursday morning that they were only attacking military installations, and were avoiding populated areas.

US President Joe Biden has denounced Russia's decision to conduct a military operation in Ukraine as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack", declaring "the world will hold Russia accountable".

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the action during a televised address early on Thursday morning, saying the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

In a statement on Thursday, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas.

"Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine.

"We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country. A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden.

"The US has already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defence and security is working."

"No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine."

Mr Biden said in a statement: "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Melinda Simmons, the UK's ambassador to Ukraine, said she was "horrified" at Russia's action.

She wrote on Twitter: "A wholly unprovoked attack on a peaceful country is unfolding. Horrified. Just because you've prepared and thought about this possibility for weeks and months doesn't mean it isn't shocking when it actually happens."

Mr Putin said Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime".

He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

Mr Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a "demilitarisation" of Ukraine, adding that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Mr Biden said he would use a G7 meeting on Thursday morning to draw up "further consequences" for Russia's action.

He said: "I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

"We will also coordinate with our Nato allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine."

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen she was thinking of the people of Ukraine "in these dark hours".

"We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine," she wrote.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable."

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: "POTUS was briefed on a secure call this evening by Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the ongoing attack on Ukraine by Russian military forces."