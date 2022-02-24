Live

Live updates: Russia launches 'military operation' in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has ordered a military operation in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Vladimir Putin has ordered a military operation in Ukraine as explosions were heard early on Thursday in the capital of Kiev.

Russia has been internationally condemned for what the Ukrainian foreign minister described as a "full-scale invasion".

Mr Putin announced a special military operation during a televised address early on Thursday, saying it was a response to threats posed by Ukraine.

