Live updates: Russia launches 'military operation' in Ukraine
24 February 2022, 05:31 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 05:50
Vladimir Putin has ordered a military operation in Ukraine as explosions were heard early on Thursday in the capital of Kiev.
Russia has been internationally condemned for what the Ukrainian foreign minister described as a "full-scale invasion".
Mr Putin announced a special military operation during a televised address early on Thursday, saying it was a response to threats posed by Ukraine.
