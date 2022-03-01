Breaking News

Attack on Kyiv: Five people killed after TV Tower struck by Russian missile

The Kyiv TV Tower was attacked by the Russians. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Russia has launched a missile attack on the TV tower in the city of Kyiv, killing five people and forcing a number of channels off air.

Videos shared on social media show plumes of smoke engulfing the Kyiv TV Tower, which stands at 385m high.

Five people were killed in the blast on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said the attack was located near to a Holocaust memorial complex - calling it "evil and barbaric".

He wrote on Twitter: "Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric."

The blasts were heard in the areas of Borshchahivka and Dorohozhychi, with two missile strikes reported.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Why repeat "Never Again" for 80 years, if when the bomb falls on Babyn Yar, the world remains silent? 5 more lives were lost. History repeats itself ..."

Kyiv TV Tower was built in 1973 for radio and television broadcasting and is the second tallest freestanding lattice tower in the world after the Tokyo Sky Tree.

Russian forces were accused of trying to disrupt its communication signal by advisor Anton Herashchenko, following the strike.

The attack comes as Russian troops descend on the capital, with a 40mile convoy of vehicles seen approaching the city in new satellite images.

Earlier on Tuesday the Russian defence ministry warned Kyiv residents that it was preparing to hit targets in the Ukrainian capital.

It warned of attacks on Kyiv technology centres, urging nearby residents to leave.

Russian officials said their forces were preparing to launch attacks on the "technological centres of the Ukrainian Security Service and the 72nd main PsyOps centre in Kyiv".

The statement read: "We urge Ukrainian citizens who are being used by nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents residing near relay stations to leave their home."

Officials claimed the strikes are being carried out to "prevent information attacks against Russia".

The blast in Kyiv follows an earlier attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv - with its main square "blown up" as the Russians continue their attacks on civilian targets.

The massive rocket strike took place in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting the region's administrative buildings, which are being used by Ukrainian defenders.

Six people were injured, including a child, according to local reports, after the strike missed its intended target by a matter of metres.

The attacks on the sixth day of Russia's invasion came asMr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned speech to the European Parliament, where he accused Vladimir Putin of committing a war crime and targeting children.

He told the emergency committee meeting: “Nobody is going to break us, we’re strong, we’re Ukrainians.

“We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it’s a fair one. Yesterday, 16 children were killed.”

He also called on EU leaders to "prove" they are European, saying then "life will win over death and light will win over darkness".

Mr Zeklenskyy has made an official request to join the EU as he sought to find a diplomatic solution to ending the violence in Ukraine.

