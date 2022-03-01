Breaking News

Attack on Kyiv: Five people killed after TV Tower struck by Russian missile

1 March 2022, 15:41 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 17:32

The Kyiv TV Tower was attacked by the Russians.
The Kyiv TV Tower was attacked by the Russians.

By Sophie Barnett

Russia has launched a missile attack on the TV tower in the city of Kyiv, killing five people and forcing a number of channels off air.

Videos shared on social media show plumes of smoke engulfing the Kyiv TV Tower, which stands at 385m high.

Five people were killed in the blast on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said the attack was located near to a Holocaust memorial complex - calling it "evil and barbaric".

He wrote on Twitter: "Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric."

The blasts were heard in the areas of Borshchahivka and Dorohozhychi, with two missile strikes reported.

Read more: Diplomats astonishing walk-out during speech by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Read more: 'World War III has already started': Ukrainian journalist blasts Boris for Nato inaction

In a post on Twitter, Mr Zelenskyy said: "Why repeat "Never Again" for 80 years, if when the bomb falls on Babyn Yar, the world remains silent? 5 more lives were lost. History repeats itself ..."

Kyiv TV Tower was built in 1973 for radio and television broadcasting and is the second tallest freestanding lattice tower in the world after the Tokyo Sky Tree.

Russian forces were accused of trying to disrupt its communication signal by advisor Anton Herashchenko, following the strike.

The attack comes as Russian troops descend on the capital, with a 40mile convoy of vehicles seen approaching the city in new satellite images.

Read more: Defiant Ukrainians ‘giving their lives for freedom’ as Russians warn of strikes on Kyiv

Read more: Live updates: Several Ukrainian cities attacked as huge Russian convoy approaches Kyiv

Earlier on Tuesday the Russian defence ministry warned Kyiv residents that it was preparing to hit targets in the Ukrainian capital.

It warned of attacks on Kyiv technology centres, urging nearby residents to leave.

Russian officials said their forces were preparing to launch attacks on the "technological centres of the Ukrainian Security Service and the 72nd main PsyOps centre in Kyiv".

The statement read: "We urge Ukrainian citizens who are being used by nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents residing near relay stations to leave their home."

Officials claimed the strikes are being carried out to "prevent information attacks against Russia".

The blast in Kyiv follows an earlier attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv - with its main square "blown up" as the Russians continue their attacks on civilian targets.

The massive rocket strike took place in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting the region's administrative buildings, which are being used by Ukrainian defenders.

Six people were injured, including a child, according to local reports, after the strike missed its intended target by a matter of metres.

The attacks on the sixth day of Russia's invasion came asMr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned speech to the European Parliament, where he accused Vladimir Putin of committing a war crime and targeting children.

He told the emergency committee meeting: “Nobody is going to break us, we’re strong, we’re Ukrainians.

“We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it’s a fair one. Yesterday, 16 children were killed.”

He also called on EU leaders to "prove" they are European, saying then "life will win over death and light will win over darkness".

Mr Zeklenskyy has made an official request to join the EU as he sought to find a diplomatic solution to ending the violence in Ukraine.

This story is being updated

Sajid Javid has announced the Government is scrapping mandatory vaccines

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS and social care staff scrapped in Govt U-turn

Diplomats walked out (left) during Sergei Lavrov's recorded message

Diplomats astonishing walk-out during speech by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed an emergency session of the European Parliament via video-link.

Defiant Ukrainians ‘giving their lives for freedom’ as Russians warn of strikes on Kyiv

The Russian convoy is getting closer to Kyiv.

Pictured: Putin's terrifying 40-mile 'war machine' convoy heading to Ukraine capital

Schools covered up grooming and sex abuse claims

Schools have ‘cover-up’ culture and put reputation ahead of kids’s safety, report finds

London tube strikes have caused chaos for commuters

What is the Tube strike about and when does it end?

The Queen's recovery from Covid appears to be progressing

Queen recovers from Covid to host virtual audiences at Windsor Castle home

YouTube has blocked Russia Today from being made available in UK and Europe

YouTube bans Russian state-backed channels Russia Today and Sputnik across UK and Europe

Boris Johnson was confronted by a tearful Ukrainian journalist today

'World War III has already started': Ukrainian journalist blasts Boris for Nato inaction

. A thermobaric bomb explosion during the Caucasus 2016 strategic drills

What is a vacuum bomb and its effects? Terrifying thermobaric warhead that can vaporise humans
Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns

Live
Russia has launched a number of fresh attacks on Tuesday

Live updates: Several Ukrainian cities attacked as huge Russian convoy approaches Kyiv

The Shadow Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'

The UN has warned 'Ukraine is on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe'

Blast rocks Kharkiv as Russia 'takes child hostages' amid claims Putin used vacuum bomb

Sadiq Khan said even he didn't know the purpose of the strikes

Tube strikes: Sadiq Khan criticises RMT over mass walkouts bringing 'suffering to London'

The Queen has recovered from Covid

Queen enjoys time with family after recovering from Covid

