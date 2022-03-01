Live

Live updates: Huge convoy of Russian armour approaches Kyiv

1 March 2022, 08:39 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 09:15

A huge convoy has been seen heading to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
A huge convoy has been seen heading to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A 40-mile convoy of Russian military vehicles is advancing on Kyiv, satellite images show, while historic government buildings in Kharkiv have been targeted by huge air strikes as the Vladimir Putin's bombardment of Ukraine continues.

Images show a massive blast and extensive damage in Kharkiv's historic Freedom Square on Tuesday morning.

It comes after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy described a previous Russian assault on the city as a war crime.

Boris Johnson will today meet counterparts in Poland and Estonia and visit British troops as he pushes for Western unity in punishing Mr Putin for his invasion.

Follow the latest updates LIVE below

