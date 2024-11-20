Ukraine launches 'British-supplied storm shadow missiles into Russia for the first time'

Picture: Alamy / Telegram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ukraine has launched UK-supplied storm shadow missiles into Russia for the first time, reports suggest.

Residents in the village of Marino, located close to the Russian city of Kursk, claim to have found fragments of the UK-supplied Storm Shadow missile on Wednesday.

Images uploaded to Telegram from those in the region appear to show fragments adorned with the words 'Storm Shadow Use Only' beside a unique serial number.

Initial reports surfacing from Russian military bloggers suggested the missile had been fired on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his office would not be commenting for operational reasons.

It comes just hours after the US embassy in Kyiv closed its doors after receiving intelligence of a potential "significant air attack" following the use of US-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in the region.

Picture: Telegram

The timing comes just a day after Keir Starmer said he wanted to see the UK "double down" on support for Ukraine.

The use of the missiles comes after Russia launched a counteroffensive in Kursk, a region taken in August by Ukraine troops in an unexpected ground offensive.

It follows Joe Biden’s decision earlier this week to allow Ukraine to fire US-made long-range missiles into Russia.

Additional videos emerging on social media appear to capture the sound of the missiles impacting the ground close to residential buildings.

The impact is seen to trigger nearby vehicle alarms, with a Russian voiceover clearly heard on the footage.

The Ministry of Defence is refusing to comment on reports that Ukraine has fired the Storm Shadow missile into the region.

The strikes using British and US supplied weapons were approved in response to Russia deploying North Korean troops close to boarder regions held by Ukraine, according to reports.

Picture: Telegram

It's believed that around 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to the region, with some already participating in ground battles in the Ukraine war, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang have responded directly to the reports.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced the US embassy in Kyiv would closed its doors after receiving intelligence of a potential "significant air attack".

It comes just days after the Biden administration gave Kyiv the green light to use long-range missiles inside Russia, despite fears it could escalate the conflict beyond control.

Picture: Alamy

They have also agreed to provide Ukraine with controversial anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be used against people, not vehicles.

Embassy employees were told to shelter in place if an air alert was announced on Wednesday.