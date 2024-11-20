US embassy in Kyiv closes after receiving intelligence over 'significant air attack'

The United States Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The US embassy in Kyiv has closed after receiving intelligence of a potential "significant air attack".

Embassy employees were told to shelter in place if an air alert was announced on Wednesday.

It comes just days after the Biden administration gave Kyiv the green light to use long-range missiles inside Russia, despite fears it could escalate the conflict beyond control.

A statement from the US Department of State Consular Affairs said: "The US Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place.

"The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

Ukraine is understood to have already carried out its first strike on Russian territory with the ATACMS missiles, according to Russian state media.

Five missiles were shot down and one damaged, with fragments causing a sizeable fire at a military facility in the region, it said in a statement.

The Kremlin had vowed a "tangible" response if the missiles were used.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin signed a new doctrine lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said: "The Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression with the use of conventional weapons against it."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has also agreed to provide Ukraine with controversial anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be used against people, not vehicles.

This story is being updated