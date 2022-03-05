Stand with Ukraine protests: Hundreds gather across UK for anti-war demonstrations

5 March 2022, 15:32 | Updated: 5 March 2022, 15:41

People take part in a demonstrations across UK to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine
People take part in a demonstrations across UK to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of people have gathered in cities across the UK to protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Demonstrators came together all over the country, including Manchester, London, Cambridge and Glasgow, to protest against Russia's assault on Ukraine for a second weekend.

In London's Trafalgar Square, a giant banner was unfurled on the steps of the National Gallery reading: "When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you ladies & gents."

Others carried placards saying "Putin terrorist" and "Protect Ukraine, save Europe", with many draped in the blue and yellow national flag of Ukraine.

The rally began with the singing of Ukraine's national anthem and prayer.

Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the papal nuncio to Great Britain, led the prayer, saying: "Today we are all Ukrainians."

Demonstrators filling the central London square waved flags and banners and chanted: "Stop Putin, stop the war."

The rally comes on the 10th day of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as the heavy bombardment of many cities by Russian forces continues and refugees attempt to stream out of the country to join the more than a million who have already fled.

Protesters gathered in London's Trafalgar Square.
Protesters gathered in London's Trafalgar Square. Picture: LBC

In Manchester, one protester named Catarina - from Ukraine - told LBC: "I'm feeling really helpless at the moment.

"As much as thoughts of hopping on a plane and going over there and getting involved keep creeping into my mind, I don't think that'd make any difference at the moment."

She added that seeing what was going on in her home country was "exhausting" and "disappointing".

"Apparently we don't learn from previous situations," Catarina said.

Anti-war demonstrations have not been limited to the UK, with them taking place worldwide in recent days.

Crowds came together in Tokyo, Rome and Berlin, among other places, demanding an end to the ten-day-long conflict.

Hundreds of people marched in central Tokyo protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Hundreds of people marched in central Tokyo protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

It comes as tensions continue to rise in the east, with evacuations in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol having been postponed due to Russia 'bombing civilians' as they tried to make their escape.

Russia's defence ministry instead accused Ukrainian "nationalists" of preventing the movement, according to Russia's RIA news agency.

On Saturday afternoon, blasts were also reported to have been heard on the outskirts of Kyiv as fighting continues to intensify.

As the conflict shows no signs of slowing down, several major companies, including Zara, Paypal and Samsung, have suspended business in Russia.

However, the growing number of sanctions from the West has has not gone amiss, with Putin saying on Saturday: "These sanctions that you can see are equivalent to declaring a war - but thankfully it has not come to an actual war but we understand what these threats are about."

