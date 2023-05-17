Ukraine can win the war with planes it already has, armed forces minister says, as he warns conflict will last for years

James Heappey said Ukraine could be successful in its offensive with the air power it already has available to it. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kit Heren

Ukraine can defeat Russia with the air power already available to it, the UK's armed forces minister has claimed, on the day that the British government said it couldn't give jets to Kyiv.

James Heappey said that the current Ukrainian offensive against Russia "has been designed and tested " based on the country's "current levels of air power".

He added: "And I am confident that the Ukrainians can succeed."

It comes after his secretary of state, defence secretary Ben Wallace, said that the UK would not be giving fighter jets to Ukraine but could help with training and support.

Kyiv has been asking for F16 jets to help in its efforts fighting back against the Russian invasion, but has not been successful in its requests so far.

Armed Forces Minister says we need to prepare to support Ukraine in war for next few years

The UK does not have the pilots for the jets, Mr Wallace said on Wednesday, and would not be sending RAF staff into an active war zone to maintain them.

Mr Heappey pointed out that Ukraine had a "successful offensive [last year] with the airpower that was available to them then."

He added that "they have innovated with "devastating effect" to the point that NATO is now looking to learn from what Kyiv's forces are doing in that area.

Mr Heappey said: "Of course they need air power - the post-war army, navy and air force will need to be built to make sure that this is never repeated.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Picture: Getty

"If the community of nations that are coming together to provide fighters to Ukraine can get them to them while the war is still ongoing, then clearly they will have enormous utility.

"But the offensive that the Ukrainians will embark on has been designed and tested - war-gamed - based on their current levels of air power. And I am confident that the Ukrainians can succeed."

Mr Heappey said that people should be "full of admiration for what the Ukrainians are undertaking" in their most recent offensive.

But he cautioned that "in every war movie there's the hapless general who says it'll all be over by Christmas.

Ben Wallace said the UK would not give Ukraine jets. Picture: Alamy

"The reality is, is we should be thinking about what our support to Ukraine looks like in 2024 and what it looks like in 2025.

"Eventually, Ukraine will win the strategic depth they have through their donor community, gives them a decisive advantage over Russia.

"But to think that it can all happen on the back of this one offensive this summer, I think raises expectations too high and is not realistic based on what's on the ground."