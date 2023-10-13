UK's cheapest Wetherspoon revealed in all-new interactive pub map

13 October 2023, 14:22

UK's cheapest Wetherspoons revealed in all-new interactive map
UK's cheapest Wetherspoons revealed in all-new interactive map. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Wetherspoon has long been hailed as the home of a cheap pint, but with prices varying drastically across the country, a new interactive map is here to help bag you a bargain.

Created by Pantry and Larder, the searchable map collates pricing from branches of the popular pub chain across the UK.

Off the back of soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, pub-goers are now able to see how their local pint, pitcher or dram compares to others across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It follows the biggest single alcohol duty increase in almost 50 years, with the PM described the overhaul as "the most radical simplification of alcohol duties for over 140 years".

A bid to reduce alcohol consumption, the measures saw the price of pints across the country ky-rocketing.

Click the map to find out where your cheapest Spoons is
Click the map to find out where your cheapest Spoons is. Picture: LBC

The searchable map, accurate to October 3, allows users to select individual menu items - from bubblegum flavoured shots to pints of Guinness - in a bid to compare prices.

The map collates over 300,000 price points from Wetherspoons across the UK courtesy of data from the chain's mobile ordering app, with the UK's most northerly pub (The Muckle Cross, Elgin, Scotland) to the most southerly (The Coinage Hall, Helston, Cornwall).

When it comes to the cheapest establishments (on average), The David Macbeth Moir in East Lothian ranks up there alongside The Bourtree in Hawick.

Created by Pantry and Larder, the searchable map collates pricing from branches of the popular pub chain across the UK.
Created by Pantry and Larder, the searchable map collates pricing from branches of the popular pub chain across the UK. Picture: LBC / Pantry and Larder

Read more: Consumers hit by 'biggest single alcohol duty increase in almost 50 years' as Sunak insists businesses will benefit

Read more: Find out how much the cost of your favourite tipple will increase by as alcohol prices rise from today

On the other end of the scale, The Atrium and the NEC Wetherspoon in Birmingham rank as the most expensive pints, followed close behind by The Moon Under Water, Westminster.

it's bad news for Guinness fans though, with the price of a pint well and truly spanning the spectrum.

With prices starting as low as £2.58 for a pint in Middlesborough, Durham and Fakenham, Londoners have it worst (as you might expect), with a pint costing a whopping £6.47 at The Moon Under Water, Westminster.

Meanwhile, the cost of shots in particular varies drastically between nations, with England's prices ranking far higher than neighbour Scotland.

A 'Baby Guinness' - a shot comprised of coffee liqueur and Irish cream - might be among the most shocking where prices are concerned, with a shot costing £7.43 in one London Victoria spoons, but a mere £2.35 in Alloa and Hawick.

The Atrium and the NEC Wetherspoons in Birmingham rank as the most expensive pints, followed close behind by The Moon Under Water, Westminster.
The Atrium and the NEC Wetherspoons in Birmingham rank as the most expensive pints, followed close behind by The Moon Under Water, Westminster. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Metropolitan cities rank highest, with London, Birmingham and Southampton up there among the most expensive locations.

A stones throw from the city centre, however, the price of a pint can be seen to drop dramatically.

Everyone's favourite tipple Carling costs on average £5.29 at a Central London watering hole, meanwhile, just two miles away the same pint costs a mere £2.88 in Camden.

The 46 percent saving extends to a variety of other drinks.

With a single bottle of alcopop Smirnoff costing £7.50 in Leicester Square, the same bottle costs a mere £4.33 a handful of miles away in East Ham.

