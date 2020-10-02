UK's coronavirus R number rises to between 1.3 and 1.6

The coronavirus R number has crept up again. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK still remains above 1, and is continuing to creep up.

Data released on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) shows the estimate for R for the whole of the UK is between 1.3 and 1.6.

Last week, the R number was between 1.2 and 1.5.

Sage has cautioned that while there are some early indications that suggest the growth of the epidemic might be slowing, it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

Read more: Increase in new covid cases could be 'levelling off'

The scientific advisers said "it is still highly likely that the epidemic is growing exponentially across the country" and more data is needed to accurately assess recent changes in coronavirus transmission.

"Over the next few weeks, it will be important that we understand this in the UK and do not become complacent," they added.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially.