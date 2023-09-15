Ulez is a 'greedy money grab' targeting outer Londoners, policing minister says - but condemns 'spy van' attacks

Chris Philp hit out at Khan's Ulez. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sadiq Khan's Ulez scheme is a "greedy money grab", the policing minister has insisted to LBC after angry opponents targeted its "spy vans".

Opponents to the mayor of London's low-emissions policy have begun vandalising vans, smashing their windscreens and slashing their tyres.

The vans carry ANPR cameras that detect vehicles' number plates, which are then check to ensure it is either compliant with Ulez standards or issues a £12.50 daily charge.

They supplement the static cameras used to track traffic which have been targeted by "blade runners" who deliberately damage the scheme's infrastructure and have vowed to keep going until the policy is stopped.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Chris Philp, the policing minister who represents Croydon South, said: "I don't condone that. I obviously can't support [that] and condemn criminal damage and violence of any kind, no one should be doing that.

"Obviously, I completely oppose Ulez. It's a terrible imposition on my constituents, outer Londoners, by Sadiq Khan, it's a greedy money grab, punishing people on lower incomes.

"And it makes no difference whatever to air quality. The whole thing, frankly, is a fraud perpetrated by Sadiq Khan on outer Londoners."

Ulez now covers the entire capital. Khan insist it is essential for good air quality and reducing premature deaths linked to air pollution.

He has expanded a scrappage scheme to help Londoners get rid of older vehicles and buy compliant ones but it has not been made available to people driving in to the capital.