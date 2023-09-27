UN slaps down Suella Braverman after Home Secretary says uncontrolled migration is ‘existential challenge’ to the West

27 September 2023, 06:58 | Updated: 27 September 2023, 08:56

Suella Braverman warned that a failure to control migration poses an "existential challenge" to the West.
Suella Braverman warned that a failure to control migration poses an "existential challenge" to the West. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The United Nations has criticised Suella Braverman after the Home Secretary warned that a failure to control migration posed an "existential challenge" to the West.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Braverman said that "uncontrolled and illegal migration" was "an existential challenge for the political and cultural institutions of the West", in a speech to the American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Her comments have met with criticism from the UN, as well as other refugee and human rights groups.

The UN's high commissioner on human rights said: "UNHCR recognises the complex challenges presented by the irregular movement of refugees across and beyond their regions of origin, often together with migrants moving for other reasons.

"The Refugee Convention remains as relevant today as when it was adopted in providing an indispensable framework for addressing those challenges, based on international co-operation."

The UN added that it is "crucial" that people who are "at risk of persecution on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity" are able to "seek safety and protection" in other countries.

"The Refugee Convention has been widely recognised as capable of providing protection to these groups, amongst others.

"The need is not for reform, or more restrictive interpretation, but for stronger and more consistent application of the convention and its underlying principle of responsibility-sharing."

"Just as it's a basic rule of history that nations which cannot defend their borders will not long survive, it is a basic rule of politics that political systems which cannot control their borders will not maintain the consent of the people, and thus not long endure.

"You do not have to be clairvoyant to see how might this all unfold."

Amnesty International UK accused Ms Braverman of making "a display of cynicism and xenophobia" with her speech.

Sacha Deshmukh, the human rights group's chief executive, said: "Instead of making inflammatory speeches decrying the rights of people fleeing persecution and tyranny, Suella Braverman should focus on creating a functioning UK asylum system that tackles the massive backlog her policies have created, so as to be able to meet the limited refugee responsibilities that fall to the UK."

Migrants being brought ashore in Dover earlier this month
Migrants being brought ashore in Dover earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

She also warned of "obvious threats to public safety and national security," adding that UK police chiefs have warned her of heightened levels of criminality linked to some small boat arrivals - particularly in relation to drug crime, exploitation, and prostitution.”

She said it is "not merely an event-driven or cyclical problem", but a "permanent and structural challenge" for developed nations.

"Unless we act, it will only worsen in the years to come,” she said.

Iain Dale criticises Suella Braverman's use of language at her Washington speech

Read more: Water companies to pay back £114million to customers after failing to meet key targets

Read more: Anti-Ulez 'Blade Runner' activist 'pretends to break down' to block camera and stop it camera catching motorists

She said that “nobody knows the true number of illegal arrivals, and estimates in this area very rarely turn out to be lower" and that Britain was one of the most attractive countries to migrants.

Citing Home Office figures, Ms Braverman said that the rise in asylum seekers arriving on British sores doubled the cost of the asylum system to nearly £4bn.

Accommodation, new schools, improved roads, extra police officers, additional healthcare, and other public services on which a community relies “cannot be magicked up out of thin air,” she said.

She said multiculturalism “has failed because it allowed people to come to our society and live parallel lives in it", and even "pursue lives aimed at undermining the stability and threatening the security of our society".

Migration to the UK and Europe in the last 25 years "has been too much, too quick, with too little thought given to integration and the impact on social cohesion," she said.

"If cultural change is too rapid and too big, then what was already there is diluted. Eventually it will disappear."

It "does not make one anti-immigrant" to say that the nation state must be protected, Ms Braverman added, pointing to her own background as the "child of immigrants".

She told the audience in Washington DC: "Unless countries can prevent or rapidly remove illegal migrants, pressures on the state will compound over time. Accommodation cannot be magicked out of thin air."

She further raised the alarm over public services including schools, saying thousands of extra places will need to be created due to "high birth rates among foreign-born mothers".

She also highlighted "threats to public safety", noting "heightened levels of criminality connected to some small boat arrivals".

"People who choose to come across the Channel illegally from another safe country have already showed contempt for our laws," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

CORRECTION Armenia Azerbaijan

Almost 200 Azerbaijani soldiers killed during Nagorno-Karabakh offensive

In a move that's already dividing opinion, sauce connoisseur Heinz is set to launch a tomato ketchup-inspired pasta sauce.

An insult to Italy? Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce - and it's already dividing opinion

Iraq Wedding Fire

Wedding fire kills more than 100 people in Iraq

A drug user in Scotland prepares their next fix

'We need to do something different': UK to get first legal drug injecting room

Exclusive
Rebecca was speaking to LBC about the 'heartbreaking' decision she and her partner made

'The hardest decision I've ever made': Devastated mother aborted her baby due to 'impossible' childcare costs

The paralysed man was dragged out of his car by US police

Shocking moment paralysed black man is hauled out of car without his wheelchair by US police

Stavius Gordon lost a toe in the incident

Moment disqualified motorcyclist flips off bike as it explodes in fireball, after crash on residential street

Jocelyn D’Arcy was suspended from Rugby School in Warwickshire,

Teacher at Rugby School suspended after ‘engaging in sexual banter with female student’

Silvia Macias protecting her son from the bear

Heart-stopping moment black bear gatecrashes picnic as mother shields terrified son's face

Angela Rayner has said Susan Hall is 'unfit' to be London Mayor.

Angela Rayner tells LBC Susan Hall must not become London mayor because of her views on women's rights

The fire took place at a wedding

Bride and groom among 100 killed during 'first dance' at Iraqi wedding after 'fireworks set off inside hall'

COVID-19 lockdowns damaged children 'preventably'

Lockdown harm to children was preventable and had 'long-lasting and era-defining impacts', ministers told

Congress Budget

House and Senate on different paths as US budget deadline looms

Trump Ryan

‘Biden wins’ election battle with Trump, insists former Republican speaker

Gabon Coup

US suspends aid to Gabon after military takeover

Shocking data breaches have been revealed

'Someone will get killed': Lives of domestic abuse victims put at risk by police and NHS data breaches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beaton has been sacked after admitting taking drugs to a stewardess

British Airways pilot 'snorted drugs off topless woman on night out then tried to fly 12-hour trip to UK'
Labour hit out after £700,000 was stolen from the Royal Mint

Fraudsters steal £700,000 from Royal Mint in online heist as Labour warns 'the parasites are going unpunished'
Tributes have been paid to the Center Parcs worker

Tributes paid to Center Parcs supervisor who died after being hit by car at Woburn Forest site
Election 2024 Trump

Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers as he built his empire

Donald Trump committed fraud for years, a judge has ruled

Donald Trump committed fraud for years and massively exaggerated net worth to secure finance, court rules
A murder charge over Chris Kaba has been levied against a firearms officer

London's firearms police 'will hand in guns if officer accused of murdering Chris Kaba loses anonymity'
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with Robert Williams' disappearance in 2002.

Man, 35, and woman, 59, arrested over cold case of boy who disappeared walking to party 21 years ago
Canada Ukraine Apology

Canada’s House speaker resigns after inviting man who fought for a Nazi unit

South Africa Obit Zoleka Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zoleka dies aged 43

Reinhold Messner has been stripped of his Guinness World Records

Legendary climber stripped of Guinness World Records after map enthusiast claims he stopped 5m short of real summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit