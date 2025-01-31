‘Unacceptably poor service’ - disability benefit claimants wait 10 times longer for calls to be answered

31 January 2025, 01:53

People claiming disability benefits are getting "unacceptably poor service" from the Government as they wait on average 10 times longer for their calls to be answered
People claiming disability benefits are getting "unacceptably poor service" from the Government as they wait on average 10 times longer for their calls to be answered. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

People claiming disability benefits are getting "unacceptably poor service" from the Government as they wait on average 10 times longer for their calls to be answered, MPs said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The research shows that people living with complex disabilities are suffering with the process of claiming benefits, making them suffer more with their condition.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) took on average 26 minutes and 53 seconds to answer calls from employment and support allowance (ESA) claimants in the year to March 2024, the Public Accounts Committee said.

This compared with an average wait time of only two minutes and 45 seconds for universal credit claimants.

The committee found that claimants of disability benefit in particular "are receiving an unacceptably poor service", including time taken to process their claims.

Committee chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said in some cases people "are literally calling for help and receiving no answer", and said the public "would be forgiven for thinking the state is Awol (absent without leave) just when it needs it most".

Sir Geoffrey said: "Our report's disheartening findings illustrate the stark disparity of experience between claimants for disability benefit and other users of the system."

Read more: 'Despicable': Trump under fire for linking Washington plane crash to diversity - as he jokes about swimming in river

London, UK. 10th December 2024. Protesters gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice as the legal challenge begins against the Department for Work and Pensions' proposed changes to the Work Capability Assessment
London, UK. 10th December 2024. Protesters gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice as the legal challenge begins against the Department for Work and Pensions' proposed changes to the Work Capability Assessment. Picture: Alamy

He urged the DWP to "do more to ensure that claimants are reunited with the money to which they are entitled, as well as to understand the needs of vulnerable claimants".

The report also highlighted "unacceptably high" levels of fraud and error the system.

In the year to March 2024, £9.5 billion of benefit expenditure - which equates to 6.7% and excludes state pension was overpaid, up from £8.2 billion (6.6%) in the previous 12 months.

Underpayments also rose, from claimants getting an estimated £3.5 billion (1.5%) than they were eligible for in the year to March 2023, to £4.2 billion less (1.6%) in the year to March 2024.

The DWP has previously blamed an "increasing propensity for fraud in society", which it said began before the pandemic and has continued to "place an upwards pressure on fraud in the welfare system".

Last year, the department said it had estimated the "long-term behavioural trend creates a headwind that would cause fraud levels to grow at around 5% per year without action to reduce it".

But the committee was critical of the DWP's "dangerous mindset" and insisted it is the department's job to "improve its defences and ensure benefit claimants receive the right amount of money".

Read more: 'Godfather of AI' warns 'alien superintelligence' could replace humans - and no one knows how to make it safe

DLA Disability Living Allowance details on UK GOV website
DLA Disability Living Allowance details on UK GOV website. Picture: Alamy

Sir Geoffrey said: "We are also as concerned at the picture of growing underpayments as we are with overpayments, and have little sympathy for the DWP's argument that this rise is driven by a growing propensity for fraud in society.

"This amounts to saying that the DWP's job is too hard to do well - not a defence that this committee is prepared to accept."

Among its recommendations, the committee called on the department to set out how it will improve its speed in answering calls from ESA claimants; to ensure people get what they are entitled to by making it easier for claimants to provide updates on changes of circumstances; and to set out how it will use the extra £110 million it received in the autumn Budget to counter fraud and reduce overpayment rates.

The committee also warned of the potential negative impact on vulnerable customers of the department's use of artificial intelligence (AI), with Sir Geoffrey saying "the onus is also on the DWP to prove it is using these powerful tools in a safe and fair manner".

Richard Kramer, chief executive of national disability charity Sense, said the report's findings are "no surprise".

He said: "We've been told again and again by disabled people that getting the help they're entitled to has been an ordeal.

We need 'big reforms' to get benefits bill on more sustainable footing, says Work and Pensions Secretary

"In our research, half of people with complex disabilities said the benefits application process made the impact of their condition worse - it shouldn't be like this.

"Disabled people have been paying the price of a broken benefits system for far too long.

"Sense is calling on the Government to use the upcoming Health and Disability Green Paper to make sure the welfare system allows disabled people to apply for benefits independently and with dignity."

A DWP spokesperson said: "We have reduced phoneline waiting times and are providing tailored help for customers with additional needs while also uprating benefits by 1.7% this April to ensure that customers get all the support they are entitled to.

"The report does not consider that we are already taking action on fraud and error through our new Fraud Error & Recovery Bill, which will help us protect claimants by stopping errors earlier alongside saving an estimated £1.5 billion of taxpayer money over the next five years."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Online shopping fraud rose quickly to cost consumers more than £56 million last year, marking an increase of 20% in shopping scams.

Online shopping fraud rises 20% costing consumers more than £56 million in one year

Trump is under fire for linking the plane crash to diversity hiring

'Despicable': Trump under fire for linking Washington plane crash to diversity - as he jokes about swimming in river

Trump said on Thursday that the US will start imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico from Saturday, which will likely have a dramatic impact on the economy.

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from February 1 with China to follow, setting up trade war

Exclusive
Abadi Ismail witnessed the crash

'Like a war zone': Washington plane crash witness describes scene of horror he saw from his window

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in the gardens at Mount St Margaret Hospital, Sydney, 27 July 1969

Mick Jagger leads tributes to late ex-girlfriend and Sixties pop icon Marianne Faithfull

Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R), both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term.

Driver bailed after SUV ploughed into Wimbledon primary school tea party and two 8-year-old girls killed

Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden suffers 'four to five blackouts a day' as she shares worrying health update

The recovery operation is focused on the Potomac River

Donald Trump pins blame for Washington plane crash that killed 67 people on diversity hires

Marianne Faithfull.

Beloved pop singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

Exclusive
Geoffrey Hinton

'Godfather of AI' warns 'alien superintelligence' could replace humans - and no one knows how to make it safe

Lincolnshire Police

Police force to cut 200 officers amid 14 million budget shortfall

Watts and Samson

Murderer who was out on licence when he killed woman in Croydon handed life sentence

Connor Slade was found dead at a primary school in Wales.

Pictured: 13-year-old boy found dead at primary school named as tributes pour in

Jorja Watt

Newly-qualified teacher died after 'trauma' of being stripped and left naked in a police cell, inquest hears

Douae and Houda have been reported missing.

Two teenage girls on student exchange from Morocco reported missing in London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Kate visits Tŷ Hafan.

Kate shares smiles with patients as she follows Diana's footsteps to become patron of Welsh children's hospice
uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize
WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY

Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's family 'still not paid funds to foundation' after scathing report - but 'demanded his name be removed'
The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 people including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington
John Prescott's funeral

Farewell to a Labour giant: past and present leaders come together for John Prescott's funeral
John Perumbalath has denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him.

Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

BBC has apologised following report into Russell Brand conduct

BBC apologises to staff as damning review into Russell Brand's conduct is released

Border Force to be given 'counter terrorism' powers

Border Force to be given 'counter-terrorism' powers in crackdown on small boats

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News