Undercover Israeli special forces team disguised as women storm hospital to kill Palestinian 'terrorists'

The troops storming the hospital. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A team of Israeli special forces soldiers have been caught on camera storming a West Bank hospital in disguise to shoot dead three Palestinians they accused of terrorism.

Some of the Israeli troops are seen in hospital CCTV disguised as women, while others are sporting fake beards.

Israel said two of the three men had been involved in recent violence, while the third was planning another October 7-style terrorist attack on civilians.

Around a dozen Israeli operatives are seen in the footage, which is circulating online, walking through the Ibn Siba hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin while brandishing assault rifles.Two are dressed as medical staff, with three disguised as women.

Israel confirmed its involvement in the raid, and the country's policing minister shared the footage on his social media.

The three men killed have been named by Palestinian media as Muhammad Jalamnah, and brothers Muhammad Ayman Ghazawi and Basel Ayman Ghazawi.

Israel said that Jalamnah was a Hamas member, and was planning "a raid attack inspired by the October 7th massacre".

They said that he was a known terrorist, and had distributed guns and ammunition for illegal activities.

Israel added: "Jalamnah planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralised."

Ibn Sina Hospital. Picture: Alamy

The two brothers were also "terrorists" who were "hiding inside the hospital" and were "neutralised" alongside Jalamnah, Israel said.

They were said to be members of Hamas allies Islamic Jihad.

"This is another example of the cynical use of civilian areas and hospitals as shelters and human shields by terrorist organisations," Israel added.

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals to hide weapons and secret terrorist bases, putting civilian lives at risk. Hamas has denied this.

A Palestinian gunman in Jenin in the aftermath of the raid. Picture: Getty

The director of the Ibn Sina hospital said that the Israeli operation "was carried out at the hospital's rehabilitation ward where Basel Ghazawi had been undergoing treatment".

Basel Ghazawi was said to have earlier received an injury that paralysed his legs.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said: "This morning three young men were martyred by the bullets of the occupation (Israeli) forces, who stormed the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin and shot them."

A staff member at Ibn Sina Hospital shows a news broadcast of security camera footage showing the raid. Picture: Alamy

It comes as negotiations continue for the release of more hostages taken by Hamas in its attacks on Israel on October 7 last year, which killed around 1,200 people.

Some 26,000 people are thought to have been killed in the ensuing war in Gaza, as Israel seeks to wipe out Hamas and return the hostages. Some were released in a week-long truce last year.

Israel has been condemned by many for the amount of people killed in its attacks on Gaza, while others point to the country's right to defend itself after the October 7 atrocities.

Israel says it has killed about 9,000 Palestinian militants in Gaza, with 221 of its soldiers also dying.

Hamas has demanded that Israel withdraw its army from Gaza before it releases any more hostages.