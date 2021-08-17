Breaking News

Unemployment drops by 182,000 with 'no sign' of mass job cuts as furlough ends

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

UK worker numbers have rebounded further in July as the labour market recovery continued despite the initial winding down of the furlough scheme, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July, although at 28.9 million it is still 201,000 lower than before the pandemic struck.

"The world of work continues to rebound robustly from the effects of the pandemic," said Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS.

"The number of people on payroll was up again strongly and has now grown over half a million in the past three months, regaining about four-fifths of the fall seen at the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Plymouth mass shooting could be reclassified as terror attack, police say

Read more: Geronimo the alpaca 'safe for now' ahead of high court review

"Meanwhile early survey figures show that the number of job vacancies passed one million for the first time ever in July.

"There was no sign of redundancies starting to pick up in our survey data ahead of the furlough scheme beginning to wind down, and Insolvency Service figures for July suggest the same."

The ONS also confirmed that the rate of unemployment had dipped to 4.7 per cent for the three-month period to the end of June.

Analysts had predicted that the unemployment rate would stay flat at 4.8 per cent for the quarter.

The ONS also reported a further surge in job vacancies as firms seek to fill roles following the reopening of the economy, rising by more than 290,000 against the previous quarter.

Read more: Hundreds of desperate Afghans cram into US cargo plane as they flee Taliban

Read more: Charities urge Government to do more to help refugees fleeing Afghanistan

In response to the latest labour market figures from the ONS, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Today's figures show that our plan for jobs is working - saving people's jobs and getting people back into work.

"I know there could still be bumps in the road but the data is promising - there are now more employees on payrolls than at any point since March 2020 and the number of people on furlough is the lowest since the scheme launched."

This story is being updated.