Breaking News

Unemployment drops by 182,000 with 'no sign' of mass job cuts as furlough ends

17 August 2021, 07:29 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 08:04

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July
The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

UK worker numbers have rebounded further in July as the labour market recovery continued despite the initial winding down of the furlough scheme, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July, although at 28.9 million it is still 201,000 lower than before the pandemic struck.

"The world of work continues to rebound robustly from the effects of the pandemic," said Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS.

"The number of people on payroll was up again strongly and has now grown over half a million in the past three months, regaining about four-fifths of the fall seen at the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Plymouth mass shooting could be reclassified as terror attack, police say

Read more: Geronimo the alpaca 'safe for now' ahead of high court review

"Meanwhile early survey figures show that the number of job vacancies passed one million for the first time ever in July.

"There was no sign of redundancies starting to pick up in our survey data ahead of the furlough scheme beginning to wind down, and Insolvency Service figures for July suggest the same."

The ONS also confirmed that the rate of unemployment had dipped to 4.7 per cent for the three-month period to the end of June.

Analysts had predicted that the unemployment rate would stay flat at 4.8 per cent for the quarter.

The ONS also reported a further surge in job vacancies as firms seek to fill roles following the reopening of the economy, rising by more than 290,000 against the previous quarter.

Read more: Hundreds of desperate Afghans cram into US cargo plane as they flee Taliban

Read more: Charities urge Government to do more to help refugees fleeing Afghanistan

In response to the latest labour market figures from the ONS, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Today's figures show that our plan for jobs is working - saving people's jobs and getting people back into work.

"I know there could still be bumps in the road but the data is promising - there are now more employees on payrolls than at any point since March 2020 and the number of people on furlough is the lowest since the scheme launched."

This story is being updated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dominic Raab speaks to LBC

150 Brits and 289 Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan - Foreign Secretary
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul

Taliban officials declare ‘amnesty’ and urge women to join government
A TV cameraman films the entrance of Scales and Tails Utah

Visitor performs daring rescue after handler dragged into enclosure by alligator
The public have come out in support of Geronimo.

Geronimo the alpaca 'safe for now' ahead of high court review
A photograph showed hundreds of Afghan refugees crammed into an "unplanned" rescue flight

Hundreds of desperate Afghans cram into US cargo plane as they flee Taliban
Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country

Senior Taliban leader ‘in Kabul negotiating with political leaders’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Blood, sweat and tears spent in Afghanistan not for nothing'
Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'

Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'
'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan
Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London