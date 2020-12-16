Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history

16 December 2020, 09:06 | Updated: 16 December 2020, 10:12

By Joe Cook

UN humanitarian aid agency Unicef are providing over £700,000 in emergency funding to feed hungry children in the UK, for the first time in their 70 year history.

This is the first time Unicef have launched a domestic emergency response in the UK, with money going to "over 30 communities up and down the" country.

Anna Kettley, Director of Programmes at Unicef UK, told LBC: “We know that the coronavirus pandemic is the most urgent crisis affecting children since the Second World War and it is ending childrens’ lives everywhere, including right here at home.

"We know that before the pandemic 2.4 million children across the UK were already growing up in food insecure households and that since the lockdown period and the ongoing crisis, 32 percent of households have experienced a drop of income.

"Some families are having to make some really difficult decisions right now between heating and eating."

Read more: Christmas Covid talks continue as PM urged to rethink rules

One survey found 18 percent of 8-17 year-olds reported experiences of food insecurity over the summer holiday.
One survey found 18 percent of 8-17 year-olds reported experiences of food insecurity over the summer holiday. Picture: PA

Data from the Food Foundation estimated 18 percent of 8-17 year-olds reported experiences of food insecurity over the summer holiday, when a food voucher system was in place for eligible families.

Meanwhile, food bank charity the Trussell Trust said, on average, they gave out 2,600 parcels of food to children every day between April and September.

Read more: Half of UK could have to wait until 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine

Read more: Tory MP quits government role over free school meals vote

As part of the £700,000 Unicef funding , a £25,000 grant will be given to the School Food Matters charity in the London borough of Southwark, with the money used to supply over 20,000 breakfasts to children during the holidays.

Charity founder Stephanie Slater described it as “significant” that this is “the first time in the 70 year history of UNICEF that they have supported a UK project”.

“That just shows us that we are all acknowledging there is a real issue here with food insecurity and it is not going to go away anytime soon.

"Covid has absolutely clobbered low income families and they are really struggling,” she explained.

Explained: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

The charity have already provided over half a million breakfasts over their 18-week summer holiday programme, with the Unicef funding allowing them to support 1,800 children across the Christmas holidays and February half term.

Following on from feedback from families who received boxes in the summer, boxes will contain fresh pineapple, oats, desiccated coconut, and rice in addition to whole meal bread, baked beans and milk.

It includes 1.2 tonnes of fruit and veg donated by organic food company Abel & Cole.

Read more: James O'Brien's epic monologue on the hypocrisy of the free school meals issue

However, Ms Slater stressed: “We know we are just nibbling around the edges of this problem and what it needs is a coordinated response and it needs policy change.

“We know we can support 1800 children over these holidays, but Southwark is telling us there are 15,000 children in their London borough alone who are food insecurity.”

She added: “Many of the families we supported over the 18 week programme, in fact one in five of the families were not eligible for free school meals.

“So we know that this level of need goes far beyond the government's measure of food insecurity and disadvantage.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

Brexit: Ursula von der Leyen says there is 'path to agreement'
Germany has entered a harder lockdown

Germany enters harder lockdown to curb coronavirus cases

Climate activists have lost a long-running legal battle to stop a third runway at Heathrow

London Heathrow: Climate change activists lose legal battle to stop third runway
Care home staff in the UK are complaining of insufficient testing

One in 10 care home staff ‘without regular Covid tests’ despite government pledge
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern says flattening the curve was ‘not sufficient’ for New Zealand
From Tuesday, travellers arriving in England will be allowed to end their self-isolation if they pay to take a coronavirus test at least five days after they land, and get a negative result

'Chaotic' start to Test and Release scheme to cut short Covid travel quarantine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
LBC explains the rules around the current Christmas rules

Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

The government is locked in a battle with some councils about keeping schools open

Coronavirus: Will schools in England close early for Christmas?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Government Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Robert Jenrick: Christmas mixing laws unlikely to change but use 'good judgement'
'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller

'Government must grow a backbone and reverse Christmas rules,' says caller
Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules

Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules
Jeremy Hunt: Whitty and Vallance need to make call on Christmas household mixing

Jeremy Hunt: Chief scientists need to make call on Christmas relaxation
Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"
Teacher criticises Government for 'punitive' handling of Greenwich Council on schools

Teacher criticises Government for 'punitive' handling of Greenwich Council on schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London