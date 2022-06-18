Union 'punishing millions' with next week's rail strike, transport secretary warns

18 June 2022

Grant Shapps said strikes next week will punish hard-working people
Grant Shapps said strikes next week will punish hard-working people. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Transport Secretary has accused rail union members of "punishing millions of innocent people" by pressing ahead with next week's train strikes.

Grant Shapps said the Rail, Maritime and Transport union had repeatedly been urged not to go ahead with the "damaging" strikes and instead concentrate on negotiating a deal.

Mr Shapps said: "Sadly they have ignored these requests time and again, and we are now on the cusp of major disruption which will cause misery for people right across the country.

"Many people who do not get paid if they can't get to work face losing money at a time they simply can't afford to.

"Children sitting exams will face the extra distraction of changing their travel plans.

"And vulnerable people trying to attend long-awaited hospital appointments may have no choice but to cancel.

Next week's rail strike will be the biggest action in decades
Next week's rail strike will be the biggest action in decades. Picture: Alamy

"By carrying out this action the RMT is punishing millions of innocent people, instead of calmly discussing the sensible and necessary reforms we need to make in order to protect our rail network."

Mr Shapps said the strikes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week risk disrupting a range of sectors across the country, causing "misery" to the general public.

Earlier today it was confirmed the strike will go ahead next week after talks failed to resolve the row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Staff will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday because "no viable settlements to the disputes have been created", the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said in a statement.

Half of Britain's rail lines will close completely during the strikes, with a reduced timetable in place from Monday through to Sunday.Health bosses warned the walkouts could result in people dying, with medics not being able to get to work, while Mr Shapps said rail workers risk "striking yourselves out of a job".

The action by tens of thousands of rail workers will cripple services for most of the week - with passengers urged to avoid travelling.

The disruption is on a collision course with Glastonbury, the England v New Zealand test in Leeds, and GCSE exams - to name a few.

The RMT said workers are striking as Network Rail is lining up 2,500 job cuts in rail maintenance.As well as the looming threat of job cuts, workers are also striking over pay, demanding an increase in line with inflation.

The RMT said it's held discussions with Network Rail over the past few weeks, train operators and London Underground - but no viable settlement has been reached.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch called for a "better deal for workers" and a "fairer society" as he confirmed that strikes at Network Rail and 13 train operators, and the London Underground, will go ahead."Every worker in Britain deserves a pay rise that reflects the cost-of-living crises," he said.

"All working people should have the benefit of good negotiated terms, conditions, working practices and occupational pensions that will ensure their living standards in retirement.

"We call on the entire labour movement and the working people to rally to the support of the RMT and our members in this struggle.

"The RMT will support every group of workers who organise and fight for these aims and we call for joint campaigning and coordinated action to achieve a better deal for workers and a fairer society.

"RMT remains available for discussions that will settle this dispute and ensure our transport system can operate without disruption."

He previously told LBC rail staff "aren't being paid enough".

The wheelchair user posted about his ordeal on Instagram

Disabled man stranded on train platform and staff refused to help over ‘health and safety’

Camilla opened up about her marriage to Charles in a rare interview for British Vogue

Camilla: It's 'not easy' finding time to spend with Charles

Teen stabbed to death and five men shot and stabbed in night of violence in London

Camilla opened up about her marriage to Charles in a rare interview for British Vogue

Camilla: It’s 'not easy' finding time to spend with Charles

A man was barred from giving blood because he wouldn't say if he was pregnant

Male blood donor turned away after refusing to answer whether he was pregnant

US President Joe Biden suffered a fall while out cycling

US President Joe Biden, 79, falls off his bike and is helped back up by Secret Service

Protesters, including Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, marched through central London.

'We demand better': Thousands join march calling for action on skyrocketing prices

Parents will be fined £120 for taking their child out of class without good reason.

Dom Phillips went missing in Brazil.

Human remains found in Amazon belong to missing British journalist

Rain and storms are set to hit the UK this weekend after three days of hot weather.

Temperatures to plunge 15C as rain and storms hit UK after hottest day of the year

Max Verstappen masters conditions to take pole position at Canadian Grand Prix

Joe Biden falls while getting off his bike after beach ride

Dutch prime minister apologises to Srebrenica peacekeepers

Flooding causes deaths and damage in north-eastern India and Bangladesh

Brazilian police arrest third suspect over British journalist's death

German far-right elects new leaders after co-chair quits

Hundreds gather in Kyiv for funeral of activist killed during invasion

Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Donald Trump lashes out at January 6 committee and teases 2024 run

Dom Phillips went missing in Brazil.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Keir Starmer has pledged to resign if fined

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight

Boris Johnson has visited Kyiv again

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy

F1 Montreal GP Auto Racing

Max Verstappen masters conditions to take pole position at Canadian Grand Prix
Joe Biden falls over

Joe Biden falls while getting off his bike after beach ride

Military commanders near Srebrenica

Dutch prime minister apologises to Srebrenica peacekeepers

Water rescuers with a child

Flooding causes deaths and damage in north-eastern India and Bangladesh
A banner of the missing pair

Brazilian police arrest third suspect over British journalist’s death
Germany Far-Right leaders

German far-right elects new leaders after co-chair quits

Russia Ukraine War

Hundreds gather in Kyiv for funeral of activist killed during invasion
Philadelphia-Firefighters-Trapped

Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse

Afghanistan

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” event, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Donald Trump lashes out at January 6 committee and teases 2024 run

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt
The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again
The Agenda

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt
The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'

