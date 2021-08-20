University bans unvaccinated students from living on campus

Students could find life at Hartpury to be limited if they have not had a vaccine. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An agricultural and veterinary nursing college has banned unvaccinated students from living on site and warned they may struggle to get into social events.

Hartpury University and College is thought to be the first higher education institution in England to make vaccines mandatory for applicants, the Telegraph first reported.

In a statement on its website, the college said: “Our expectation is that all eligible students will engage and take up their vaccinations as soon as they are given the opportunity.

"In order to benefit from the most effective protection against Covid-19, it's a mandatory requirement that all eligible students in on-site residential accommodation will engage in the Covid-19 vaccination programme and have both doses of the vaccine when made available to them."

It continued: "It's highly likely that eligible students who aren't vaccinated will be limited in terms of access to student social events and venues on the Hartpury campus, amongst other limitations.

"This is in line with the national picture, where vaccination proof may be required in the autumn for entertainment/hospitality for all adults."

The requirement does not apply to students who cannot get a dose because of medical exemptions.

A section of Hartpury’s website asks "Why should I have a Covid-19 vaccination?", and it says: "This isn't just about you. Many of our family and friends have conditions preventing them from developing an effective immune response to vaccination.

"This makes them highly vulnerable to Covid-19. The vaccines help limit transmission of the virus and you'll protect others by having your vaccine as soon as you're eligible."

Students who don’t want a vaccine can still go to classes and lectures.

A spokesman for the university said: "We have taken this decision to protect our students, staff and wider communities, and offer all of our university and college students the best possible experience in this forthcoming academic year.

"The students' union are in full support of our vaccination requirements for students who wish to live on campus. Feedback on our stance from parents and students, and from a record number of applicants, has been overwhelmingly positive."

The Government has strongly encouraged students in higher education to get vaccinated.

"The Government currently has no plans to require the use of the NHS Covid Pass for access to learning; however, universities and further education colleges are encouraged to promote the offer of the vaccine and should continue to conduct risk assessments for their particular circumstances."