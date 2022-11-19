Unlicensed tattoo artist raped woman after she 'lost consciousness' at his flat

19 November 2022, 13:08

Dewal Dos Santos Silva
Dewal Dos Santos Silva. Picture: Met Police/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

An unlicensed tattoo artist has been jailed for raping a woman who fell unconscious at his flat in north London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brazilian Dewal Dos Santos Silva, 37, of High Road in Wembley, was given 13 years in prison for the sex attack, which he committed on October 30, 2020, with a further five years on licence.

Dos Santos Silva was contacted by the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, who arranged to go to the flat to get a tattoo done on the evening of October 30 2020.

While there she became groggy and lost consciousness before waking in the early hours of the following morning to find Dos Santos Silva raping her.

As the "distraught" woman went home after the attack, Dos Santos Silva sent a text apologising for "screwing up" and asking if she was angry with him.

He was arrested by police on November 3 of that year, claiming he could not remember what had happened, but officers had seized forensic evidence which would later prove his guilt.

Police say it is possible that more victims are yet to come forward.

Detective Constable Ian Smith, of the Met's north west command unit, said: "The victim somewhat trusted Dos Santos Silva as she had met him on a previous occasion for a piercing which went without incident.

"This time around he exploited and abused her trust in the most horrific way, making her feel uncomfortable with suggestive comments before going on to rape her. Her bravery and courage is remarkable and I hope Dos Santos Silva’s jailing goes some way to helping her move on to the next chapter in her life."

"It is a possibility that there are more victims of Dos Santos Silva who have yet to come forward. I would encourage anyone who may have been a victim to contact us. We will listen to you, we will investigate and take action."

Read more: Man repeatedly rapes and beats woman with mobility issues in horrific London attack

Read more: Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Dos Santos Silva has also been barred from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

He was found not guilty of administering a substance with intent.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vatican Pope

Pope visits immigrant father’s home town for birthday party

Rishi Sunak met Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday

Rishi Sunak pledges £50 million military aid to Ukraine as he meets Volodymyr Zelensky on first trip to Kyiv

Pallbearers stand by the vehicle carrying the coffin of Boguslaw Wos

Funeral held for first of two Poles killed in missile blast

Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat

Boss of housing association that owned mould-infested home where Awaab Ishak, 2, died is fired

The house burned down belonged to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini (R)

Iranian protesters set fire to house of former leader Ayatollah Khomeini

Mr Infantino has been criticised for his comments

'I feel gay, Arab and disabled': FIFA boss Infantino's 'mad' defence of Qatar ahead of World Cup

The conditions at the fan village

'It's hell': furious fans at Qatar World Cup slam costly accommodation that 'looks like a building site'

Dominic Raab has been accused of causing costly blockages in the evacuation of Afghanistan

Dominic Raab accused of causing 'very costly blockage' in Afghanistan evacuation by 'refusing to speak to staff'

Reg Pye and Huguette in 2022 and 1944

British World War 2 veteran, 99, reunited with French woman he shared his food with 78 years on in touching moment

At least nine people including children were killed in a gas blast that rocked a five-storey apartment building in the settlement of Tymovskoye on Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin Island

Blast kills at least nine on Russian island of Sakhalin

The moment the truck collides with the plane

Shocking moment two firefighters die in fireball after truck smashes into plane

Eton College has apologised after a group of state school pupils faced jeers

Eton College apologises after boys 'hurl racist and sexist slurs' at girls visiting from state school

Matt Hancock could lose his Conservative seat for good

Matt Hancock could be 'kicked out of Parliament for good' over I'm A Celebrity appearance

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has called for greater powers to sack bad police officers

'Let me sack bad police officers quicker' says Met chief, with thousands of London cops simply not doing their jobs

Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump calls appointment of special counsel a ‘horrendous abuse of power’

Kim Jong Un, right, and his daughter inspect the site of a missile launch at Pyongyang International Airport

North Korea shows off Kim Jong Un’s daughter at missile launch site

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Headteacher says school will change its name to Harry Kane Junior if England win the World Cup
Sunak spoke out about the murder of Zara Aleena

Zara Aleena killing shows women don't feel as safe as they should - as a parent I want to change that, Sunak says
Theranos founder and chief executive Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, California

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

Matt Hancock survived the first eviction on I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock survives first I'm A Celebrity eviction as Charlene White booted out after refusing to share RV with him
Davis was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court (left)

British Transport Police officer who sexually assaulted colleague on train during work night out spared jail
Guess on Regent Street

Banksy encourages followers to 'help themselves' to clothes from GUESS after accusing them of stealing work
1

'I can't afford to live as it is': Cost of living campaigner calls for Asda boycott over price of carrier bags
Former US president Donald Trump

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

Flooding has broken out across north east Scotland

Desperate search as person 'swept away' in river during torrential rain and heavy flooding in Scotland
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf

Taylor Swift angry for fans over Ticketmaster meltdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK
The Autumn statement has done nothing to help people with their heating bills

Autumn statement has done nothing to help consumers keep the heating on

Sangita Myska and Sarah Pennells

24-year-old 'struggling to make ends meet' on £34,000 salary amid cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit