Exclusive

Urgent warning to parents over doctor 'arriving from Bangladesh' with 'miracle autism cure' as cops launch fraud probe

Urgent warning to parents as doctor 'arriving from Bangladesh' advertising 'miracle autism cure'. Picture: LBC

By Charlotte Lynch

An urgent alert has been issued to schools warning a rogue doctor is "arriving from Bangladesh" promoting a "miracle cure for autism", LBC can reveal.

A warning, seen by LBC, was circulated by safeguarding agencies across Nottinghamshire and the London Borough of Newham last night after Newham received reports the doctor was advertising an "intervention" in the borough for autistic children.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is investigating the sinister adverts as fraud. They promote an "unlicensed procedure", and are designed to deliberately target the Bangladeshi community.

No arrest has been made as officers work to establish the identity of the so-called doctor and confirm where they are based.

"The treatment the individual is proposing to undertake is a procedure involving the possible extraction and transfer of bone marrow/spinal fluid to a child's brain matter by injection", the Nottingham Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP) said in an urgent notice circulated to schools.

"This unlicensed procedure is being promoted as a miracle cure for autism", it said, and "the view is this will predominantly impact Bangladeshi / Asian communities".

It's feared the individual could have already been in the UK, with reports the advertised 'conference' took place in London or online on the 22nd March.

"Initial reports were that the conference was taking place on the 22nd April but it may be the case the conference already took place on 22/03/24 possibly somewhere in London or online", the NSCP said.

It said the alert was being issued in order that schools can be aware of the potential risk.

Part of the warning issued by the council. Picture: LBC

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the circumstances of a reported fraud relating to the provision of medical services.

"There is no evidence to suggest that the person(s) behind these adverts has treated anybody in the UK. We are working closely with local authority and NHS partners", the force said.

Teachers are being advised to encourage parents to seek advice from their child's school or from the NHS if they are concerned about their child's development.

They've been instructed to consult with the Local Authority Designated Officer, who is responsible for safeguarding, or make a referral to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub if they believe a child at their school has been affected.