Urgent hunt for violent man who is 'risk to women' after he absconded from Ilford care facility

Balasankar Narayanan. Picture: Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police are urgently hunting for a "violent" man who is a "risk to women" after he absconded from a care facility in Ilford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Balasankar Narayanan, 44, was last seen at 6.40pm on August 4 when he ran off from staff at a park.

Police have since launched an appeal to the public to help find him.

They warned that he can be violent and is considered a risk to women, with anyone who sees the 44-year-old urged not to approach him but instead call police.

Narayanan has links across London - notably Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford - as well as the West Midlands.

He has also been found in Grays and Manchester.

Read more: Teen who left his own 18th bingo birthday party to join far-right riots jailed

Read more: Starmer tells police bosses to stay on 'high alert' as third emergency Cobra meeting held since violence started

Narayanan absconded from the Ilford care facility twice last year and once in 2021, previous appeals have revealed.

The first appeal was shared on October 10, 2021, after he absconded on October 7.

A second appeal was issued on June 21, 2023, confirming that Narayanan had escaped his carers again on June 18.

He absconded for a third time in September 2023.

Anyone who spots Narayanan is urged to call 999 immediately quoting CAD 6961/04Aug.