Urgent manhunt launched after woman 'raped on her way home from Bristol bar' over Halloween weekend

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an alleged rape in Bristol. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Daisy Stephens

An urgent manhunt has been launched after a woman was allegedly raped on her way home from a bar in Bristol.

Avon & Somerset Police said the attack happened between 3.30am and 4.30am on Sunday October 30 - the night the clocks went back.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, spent the night at a bar with friends.

She was on her way home when she was approached by a stranger on Denmark Street.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak as part of their investigation.

The force said he was seen in the area at the time and is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, and about 5ft 7ins tall.

Police are also appealing for anyone who was in the area to come forward, in particular anyone with video footage in the area at the time, including dashcam footage.

Were you in Denmark St #Bristol, 3.30-4.30am Sun 30 Oct? You could help our investigation after the rape of a woman.

Detective Sergeant Toby Hayes of Operation Bluestone, Bristol Police's dedicated team of specialist rape and serious sexual offence investigators, said: "We’ve referred the woman to specialist support and are carrying out a thorough investigation while being sensitive to the trauma of her experience.

"This appeal is just one of our lines of enquiry but I would urge anyone who was on Denmark Street between 3.30 and 4.30am to come forward.

"You might not realise it but you could have the key piece of information we need."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 with reference number 5222260982, or complete the online appeals form.

They can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.