Urgent manhunt for violent criminal on the loose in London after he took off his ankle tag while out of jail on licence

Nasar Mohammed Hussein. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Police are searching for a violent criminal who took off his ankle tag while out of prison on licence.

Nasar Mohammed Hussein, 33, who also goes by Nasser Hussein, was convicted and jailed in 2023 after assaulting an emergency worker and being found with a weapon.

He has been released from prison on licence, but took off his ankle tag on Thursday while in Camberwell, in south-east London.

Electronic ankle tags are often used when convicts are released from prison on licence.

They are used to monitor the criminals and make sure that they abide by the rules for their conditional release.

As well as Camberwell, Hussein has links to Hounslow in west London, Clapham in south London, and Finsbury Park in the north of the capital.

Police urged anyone who has seen Hussein or knows where he is not to approach him, but to call 999.

Anyone who has previously seen him, or has information about where he is is asked to call 101, ref 4758/24FEB24.

To provide information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers.

English and Welsh authorities use three separate kinds of ankle tag to monitor people with a court or prison order.

These are curfew tags, location tags, and alcohol tags.

Curfew tags are to ensure wearers are in a specific place, such as their home, by a specific time at night.

Location tags records data about the wearer's movements all the time. It tells monitoring authorities if the wearer has gone somewhere they have been ordered to avoid.

Alcohol tags monitor wearer's alcohol level via their sweat every half an hour.

Concerns were raised last year after criminals boasted on social media about how easy it was to remove the ankle tags.

Videos appeared to show people removing their tags with scissors.