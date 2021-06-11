US First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Kate Middleton meet for first time

Dr Jill Biden and Kate Middleton met at a school in Cornwall. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The Duchess of Cambridge and US First Lady Dr Jill Biden have met for the first time, while Dr Biden is in Cornwall for the G7 Summit.

Kate Middleton and Dr Biden, the wife of US President Joe Biden, have visited an academy school for four to 11-year-olds in Cornwall to highlight the issue of early years development of children.

It is the first time the two women have met. Picture: PA

It is the first time the two women have met since Dr Biden's husband became President.

The pair visited Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, and held a discussion on early education.

Other members of the Royal Family - including The Queen and Prince Charles - will join officials for a supper at the Eden Project this evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Dr Jill Biden carrying carrots for the school rabbit, Storm. Picture: PA

Dr Biden and the Duchess toured the school and discussed early years development. Picture: PA

Dr Biden is in the UK to accompany her husband at the G7 summit - the meeting of leaders from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Boris Johnson has also invited leaders from India, South Korea, Australia, South Africa and the EU to attend.

US President Joe Biden landed in the UK on Wednesday and met with Boris Johnson on Thursday to discuss transatlantic trade and the impact of Brexit negotiations on Northern Ireland.

It was their first face-to-face meeting after Mr Biden took office during the pandemic.

Joe Biden, Dr Jill Biden, Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson were photographed together ahead of Mr Biden and Mr Johnson's meeting. Picture: PA

Bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to feature heavily on the agenda for the three-day event, with issues such as climate change and the power of big tech companies also expected to be discussed.