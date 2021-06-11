US First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Kate Middleton meet for first time

11 June 2021, 14:24 | Updated: 11 June 2021, 16:16

Dr Jill Biden and Kate Middleton met at a school in Cornwall
Dr Jill Biden and Kate Middleton met at a school in Cornwall. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The Duchess of Cambridge and US First Lady Dr Jill Biden have met for the first time, while Dr Biden is in Cornwall for the G7 Summit.

Kate Middleton and Dr Biden, the wife of US President Joe Biden, have visited an academy school for four to 11-year-olds in Cornwall to highlight the issue of early years development of children.

It is the first time the two women have met
It is the first time the two women have met. Picture: PA

It is the first time the two women have met since Dr Biden's husband became President.

The pair visited Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, and held a discussion on early education.

Read more: 30,000 new cases of 'more transmissible' Delta Covid variant in last week, PHE data shows

Read more: Vaccines minister says Matt Hancock was not 'economical with the truth' on PPE

Other members of the Royal Family - including The Queen and Prince Charles - will join officials for a supper at the Eden Project this evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Dr Jill Biden carrying carrots for the school rabbit, Storm
The Duchess of Cambridge and Dr Jill Biden carrying carrots for the school rabbit, Storm. Picture: PA
Dr Biden and the Duchess toured the school and discussed early years development
Dr Biden and the Duchess toured the school and discussed early years development. Picture: PA

Dr Biden is in the UK to accompany her husband at the G7 summit - the meeting of leaders from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Boris Johnson has also invited leaders from India, South Korea, Australia, South Africa and the EU to attend.

Read more: Streatham: Seven arrests after teenager stabbed to death in south London

Read more: Joe Biden 'sympathetic' and 'actively engaged' in Harry Dunn case, PM says

US President Joe Biden landed in the UK on Wednesday and met with Boris Johnson on Thursday to discuss transatlantic trade and the impact of Brexit negotiations on Northern Ireland.

It was their first face-to-face meeting after Mr Biden took office during the pandemic.

Joe Biden, Dr Jill Biden, Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson were photographed admiring the view ahead of Mr Biden and Mr Johnson's meeting
Joe Biden, Dr Jill Biden, Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson were photographed together ahead of Mr Biden and Mr Johnson's meeting. Picture: PA

Bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to feature heavily on the agenda for the three-day event, with issues such as climate change and the power of big tech companies also expected to be discussed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Amalia

Dutch princess to turn down royal allowance when she turns 18
England players will take the knee at Euro 2020

Taking the knee in sports: The meaning behind the powerful stance
Boris Johnson urged fans not to boo when England players take the knee against racism

Boris Johnson: Don't boo England when they take the knee before Euro 2020 games
Temperatures could reach as high as 30C in the UK.

UK weather: Weekend heatwave expected with highs of 30C

AstraZeneca vaccine

EU advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for people with blood vessel syndrome
Sadiq Khan has warned of the "catastrophic collapse" of London's industries should 21 June not go ahead

Sadiq Khan tells Boris Johnson: London is ready to fully reopen on June 21

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien
'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave

'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave
Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London