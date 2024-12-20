US Government on verge of shutdown as Trump-backed funding bill fails to pass

20 December 2024, 05:42 | Updated: 20 December 2024, 05:43

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to reporters outside of the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on December 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to reporters outside of the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on December 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The United States government is on the verge of a shutdown as Congress desperately seeks to push through a short-term funding bill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The House rejected a short-term funding bill that Republican’s put forward to prevent the federal government running out of cash on Thursday night.

The proposal needed two-thirds of House Representatives to pass but failed to reach that number after 38 Republicans went against the party and blocked the bill.

It comes after President-elect Donald Trump ended the possibility of a previously agreed bipartisan funding deal first proposed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson being passed.

Trump, alongside his billionaire ally Elon Musk, was extremely vocal in their criticism of the original proposal.

The new proposal, approved by Trump and the unelected Musk, tied government funding to a suspension of the federal debt limit.

Read more: Joe Biden's staff 'hid mental decline from day one of presidency' and cancelled meetings on his 'bad days'

Musk has played a key role in the impending shutdown.
Musk has played a key role in the impending shutdown. Picture: Getty

House Minority Leader and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries branded the proposal “laughable.”

A third proposal now needs to be put forward, but the clock is ticking.

Elon Musk’s involvement in this impending shutdown can not be overstated.

The billionaire took to his social media platform X on Wednesday to brand Johnson’s bipartisan proposal “criminal.”

Musk said any lawmaker "who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years".

“Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025,” Trump and incoming vice-president J.D Vance said in a statement.

“The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country.”

With Johnson’s latest attempt failing, it is unclear where the US government will go next.

A bipartisan agreement is unlikely, as Democrats accuse Republicans of betraying them over the original funding deal.

"You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow," Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on X.

Trump was 'right' to call out Nato on defence spending, says Keir Starmer

Democrats have taken to branding the incoming co-head of DOGE “President Musk” for his clear involvement in this impending shutdown.

A government shutdown would see federal agencies forced to stop all non-essential activities.

This crisis comes as it comes to light Joe Biden's staff hid his apparent mental decline from the very start of his presidency, according to an explosive report - even though he planned to seek re-election just five months ago.

Mr Biden, who scrapped a second tilt at the White House after a disastrous debate against Donald Trump in June, was shielded from the public because of his poor mental acuity, the report claimed.

Staff cancelled meetings when Mr Biden was having a "bad day", restricted his reading material and limited his meetings with top officials, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation.

The Democrat, 82, has long been dogged by questions about his fitness for offices after several shaky moments - but staff have publicly backed him.

One Democrat official said: “In conversations that I’m having, they don’t even mention the president. It’s kind of sad.

“It feels like Trump is president already," they told the Times.

Robert Hur, the special counsel who interviewed Mr Biden over classified documents he had kept after his vice-presidency, called him "an elderly man with a poor memory".

Staff also had to instruct Mr Biden on scenarios that many would find simple, such as leaving a stage after a speech.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey tests the Cunsey Beck

Lake Windermere tributary 'turning stagnant because of sewage,' LBC and Feargal Sharkey find

In this photo released by Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Australian rescue workers inspect a damaged building in Port Vila, Vanuatu

Search expands as rescue teams arrive in Vanuatu after earthquake

Supporters hold candles during a candlelight vigil outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madiso

Student who killed two people in shooting was in her first term at school

King Charles

King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health

Congestion On The M5 Motorway

'Frantic Friday': Brits warned of 'pre-Christmas panic' as millions of motorists start holiday journeys

Syrian activists gather at the Umayyad square during a protest to demand a secular state, in Damascus on Thursday

US diplomats and hostage envoy make first visit to Syria

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at the presidential residence

Investigators make fresh attempt to question impeached South Korean president

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks briefly to reporters just before the vote on an amended interim spending bill

Trump’s funding plan rejected by US House of Representatives

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr played together in London on Thursday night

Paul McCartney plays live with Ringo Starr in surprise reunion of Beatles legends

Parents should have to engage with schools if their children are poorly behaved, a report has recommended

Parents of classroom troublemakers should have to help schools crack down on bad behaviour, report finds

Jeffrey Archer

Jeffrey Archer burgled while sleeping in country house, as thieves make off with precious sculptures

Joe Biden with his grandson Beau Biden Jr

Joe Biden's staff 'hid mental decline from day one of presidency' and cancelled meetings on his 'bad days'

Donald Trump making a speech

Trump shows his approval as Congress agrees deal to avoid government shutdown

Peter Mandelson is set to be named ambassador to the US

'Prince of Darkness' returns: Peter Mandelson to be named US ambassador as Starmer plans for Trump presidency

Two teenagers have died following a collision in Birmingham.

Two teens killed in Birmingham car crash after 'failing to stop' in police chase

Akhmadzhon Kurbonov on his way into court with guards

Uzbek man charged over assassination of Russian general in Moscow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Max George was visited in hospital by his girlfriend Maisie Smith

EastEnders star Maisie Smith in emotional hospital visit to pop star boyfriend Max George before urgent heart surgery
Luigi Mangione leaving court

Health insurance boss shooting suspect to face charges of murder and stalking

The scene in Culzean Crescent, Kilmarnock, where a double-decker bus crashed into a railway bridge.

Four rushed to hospital after roof of double-decker bus torn off in railway bridge crash

Andrew Tate with his brother Tristan in the background

Case against Andrew Tate and brother cannot go to trial, appeal court rules

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appearing before the Liaison Committee

Starmer says he wouldn't change anything he's done as PM and claims worst-off are 'already doing better with Labour'
Murderer Kevin Ray Underwood in an orange shirt

Man who murdered girl, 10, as part of cannibalistic fantasy is executed

Julian Lennon has revealed a cancer diagnosis

John Lennon's son Julian reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he undergoes emergency surgery

Three hospitals have urged patients to avoid A&E unless absolutely necessary as services are hit by high demand.

Hospitals urge public to avoid A&E unless urgent as services hit by 'exceptionally high demand'
A

'Ignore, ignore, ignore': Andrew Tate brags about refusing to pay taxes in resurfaced video - as police to seize over £2million
Tulip Siddiq and Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer backs Labour minister Tulip Siddiq after she was 'accused of family corruption plot' in Bangladesh

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News