US Government on verge of shutdown as Trump-backed funding bill fails to pass

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to reporters outside of the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on December 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The United States government is on the verge of a shutdown as Congress desperately seeks to push through a short-term funding bill.

The House rejected a short-term funding bill that Republican’s put forward to prevent the federal government running out of cash on Thursday night.

The proposal needed two-thirds of House Representatives to pass but failed to reach that number after 38 Republicans went against the party and blocked the bill.

It comes after President-elect Donald Trump ended the possibility of a previously agreed bipartisan funding deal first proposed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson being passed.

Trump, alongside his billionaire ally Elon Musk, was extremely vocal in their criticism of the original proposal.

The new proposal, approved by Trump and the unelected Musk, tied government funding to a suspension of the federal debt limit.

Musk has played a key role in the impending shutdown. Picture: Getty

House Minority Leader and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries branded the proposal “laughable.”

A third proposal now needs to be put forward, but the clock is ticking.

Elon Musk’s involvement in this impending shutdown can not be overstated.

The billionaire took to his social media platform X on Wednesday to brand Johnson’s bipartisan proposal “criminal.”

Musk said any lawmaker "who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years".

“Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025,” Trump and incoming vice-president J.D Vance said in a statement.

“The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country.”

With Johnson’s latest attempt failing, it is unclear where the US government will go next.

A bipartisan agreement is unlikely, as Democrats accuse Republicans of betraying them over the original funding deal.

"You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow," Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on X.

Democrats have taken to branding the incoming co-head of DOGE “President Musk” for his clear involvement in this impending shutdown.

A government shutdown would see federal agencies forced to stop all non-essential activities.

