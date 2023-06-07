US intelligence ‘leaning towards’ Russia being behind Ukrainian dam collapse as water levels continue to rise

7 June 2023, 00:56 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 01:01

Joe Biden is reportedly working to declassify some intelligence on the matter.
Joe Biden is reportedly working to declassify some intelligence on the matter. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The US government reportedly has intelligence 'leaning towards' Moscow being the culprit behind the attack on a dam in Nova Kakhovka.

Two US officials and one Western official have suggested Russia is responsible for the attack on a dam in a Russia-controlled region of Ukraine, NBC News reported.

Joe Biden’s administration has allegedly been working to declassify some of the intelligence about the situation as the flooding continues.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US government “cannot say conclusively” who was behind the attack, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Meanwhile United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the incident as “yet another example of the horrific price of war on people”, as he said he did not have the information to determine why the collapse happened.

Thousands of residents living in low lying areas were ordered to evacuate as soon as possible on Tuesday, as the dam on the Dnieper River collapsed.

The dam provides water for a number of communities upstream, but many people were urged to seek shelter on high ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the bursting of the Nova Kakhovka dam as "an environmental bomb of mass destruction” and said the only guarantee against new “terrorist” acts is liberating Ukraine.

“Such deliberate destruction by the Russian occupiers and other structures of the hydroelectric power station is an environmental bomb of mass destruction,” he said as he pointed to Russia as responsible for the dam’s collapse.

He also said his government is doing "all we can to save people" and that he had ordered an evacuation.

Ukraine described the destruction as an act of terror carried out by Russia, saying the dam was blown up "from inside" at 2.50am local time.

Read more: Thousands at risk of flooding flee and 'water submerges town' after Ukrainian dam 'blown up by Russia'

The floods saw thousands evacuating their homes.
The floods saw thousands evacuating their homes. Picture: Alamy
Ukrainian president Zelenskyy previously predicted Russia would attack the dam.
Ukrainian president Zelenskyy previously predicted Russia would attack the dam. Picture: Alamy

A state of emergency was declared in the Russian-occupied land on Tuesday as water levels continue to rise and are expected to continue rising for a total of 72 hours.

The nearby town was plunged underwater, affecting around 600 houses, as a result of the dam’s collapse.

Both Ukraine and Russia have been quick to point fingers at the other for the flooding, as Vladimir Leontyev of the Russian authorities said in a video message: “This crime cannot be written off. This is a terrorist act directed against civilians, Ukrainians did it.

“The water continues to mount. An evacuation is being carried out of civilians from the adjacent flooded zones to preserve all lives. There is no panic in the town.”

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks and in October, Mr Zelenskyy predicted Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

President Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday: "Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land.

"Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror.”

Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo said the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was "beyond repair" as a result of the attack.

Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy generating company, said in a statement: "The undermining of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant may have negative consequences for the ZNPP, but the situation is under control’.”

Read more: Russia claims it has thwarted 'large-scale' Ukrainian offensive killing 250 personnel and destroying 16 tanks

Read more: Major dam near Kherson blown up ‘by Russia’ sparking floods and putting nuclear power plant at risk

Concerns are also mounting about water supplies after the attack.
Concerns are also mounting about water supplies after the attack. Picture: Alamy

The attack comes after claims from the Russian defence ministry on Monday that it had held off a major offensive in South Donetsk.

Ukraine has launched a series of assaults on Russian lines in its occupied eastern parts in recent days.

Russia recently declared victory in Bakhmut after losing high numbers of men, but a counter-offensive in the city is said to be under way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the forward moves in Bakhmut as speculation continues to mount about the beginnings of a Ukrainian offensive.

About time: the strange misspelling of a common expletive is being removed from Apple's autocorrect

'Ducking hell' to disappear from Apple autocorrect bringing joy to millions who have never ever tried to type it
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court

Softly-spoken Harry visibly 'warmed up' as he unleashed his 'bombshell evidence,' says LBC reporter
The house is finally close to a sale

Luxury £10 million property on 'saddest ever' Grand Designs episode close to sale after 'lighthouse' cost owner his marriage
Arnold Schwarzenegger faced allegations he had groped and humiliated women in 2003

Arnold Schwarzenegger apologises for groping women 20 years after dismissing allegations as 'made-up'
Harry told the court tabloid rumours that his biological father was James Hewitt were an attempt at ousting him from the Royal Family

Prince Harry claims tabloid rumours about his biological father were ‘plan to oust him from royal family’
Michael Sheen said the title of Prince of Wales should be held by a Welsh person

Michael Sheen says Prince of Wales title should be held by Welsh person, and non-Welsh actors shouldn't play Welsh roles
Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto in New York in 1981

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83

Covid Inquiry Chair Baroness Hallett (L) has said she calls the shots

'I decide what is relevant', Covid inquiry chairwoman insists amid Boris Johnson WhatsApp row
The climber thanked his partners and sponsors before later mentioning Gelje in Instagram posts

Everest climber sparks fury after Sherpa saves him at 27,000ft but he thanks sponsors and partners instead
Astrud Gilberto has died at the age of 83

Astrud Gilberto, singer of The Girl From Ipanema, dies aged 83

