US intelligence ‘leaning towards’ Russia being behind Ukrainian dam collapse as water levels continue to rise

Joe Biden is reportedly working to declassify some intelligence on the matter. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The US government reportedly has intelligence 'leaning towards' Moscow being the culprit behind the attack on a dam in Nova Kakhovka.

Two US officials and one Western official have suggested Russia is responsible for the attack on a dam in a Russia-controlled region of Ukraine, NBC News reported.

Joe Biden’s administration has allegedly been working to declassify some of the intelligence about the situation as the flooding continues.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US government “cannot say conclusively” who was behind the attack, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Meanwhile United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the incident as “yet another example of the horrific price of war on people”, as he said he did not have the information to determine why the collapse happened.

Thousands of residents living in low lying areas were ordered to evacuate as soon as possible on Tuesday, as the dam on the Dnieper River collapsed.

The dam provides water for a number of communities upstream, but many people were urged to seek shelter on high ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the bursting of the Nova Kakhovka dam as "an environmental bomb of mass destruction” and said the only guarantee against new “terrorist” acts is liberating Ukraine.

“Such deliberate destruction by the Russian occupiers and other structures of the hydroelectric power station is an environmental bomb of mass destruction,” he said as he pointed to Russia as responsible for the dam’s collapse.

He also said his government is doing "all we can to save people" and that he had ordered an evacuation.

Ukraine described the destruction as an act of terror carried out by Russia, saying the dam was blown up "from inside" at 2.50am local time.

The floods saw thousands evacuating their homes. Picture: Alamy

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy previously predicted Russia would attack the dam. Picture: Alamy

A state of emergency was declared in the Russian-occupied land on Tuesday as water levels continue to rise and are expected to continue rising for a total of 72 hours.

The nearby town was plunged underwater, affecting around 600 houses, as a result of the dam’s collapse.

Both Ukraine and Russia have been quick to point fingers at the other for the flooding, as Vladimir Leontyev of the Russian authorities said in a video message: “This crime cannot be written off. This is a terrorist act directed against civilians, Ukrainians did it.

“The water continues to mount. An evacuation is being carried out of civilians from the adjacent flooded zones to preserve all lives. There is no panic in the town.”

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks and in October, Mr Zelenskyy predicted Russia would destroy the dam in order to cause a flood.

President Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday: "Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land.

"Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror.”

Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo said the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was "beyond repair" as a result of the attack.

Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy generating company, said in a statement: "The undermining of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant may have negative consequences for the ZNPP, but the situation is under control’.”

Concerns are also mounting about water supplies after the attack. Picture: Alamy

The attack comes after claims from the Russian defence ministry on Monday that it had held off a major offensive in South Donetsk.

Ukraine has launched a series of assaults on Russian lines in its occupied eastern parts in recent days.

Russia recently declared victory in Bakhmut after losing high numbers of men, but a counter-offensive in the city is said to be under way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the forward moves in Bakhmut as speculation continues to mount about the beginnings of a Ukrainian offensive.