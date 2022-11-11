Dead American politician wins election in stunning landslide

Democrat Tony DeLuca was reelected despite the fact he is dead.

By Daisy Stephens

An American politician has been reelected in the midterm elections despite the fact he died in October.

Democrat Tony DeLuca was the longest-serving state representative when he died from lymphoma on October 9 - too close to the election to change the ballot or put another candidate in his place.

He was reelected to his Pennsylvania seat by a landslide despite his death.

He beat his opponent, Green candidate Queonia Livingston, winning over 85 per cent of the vote.

There will now be a special election next month.

While we're incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters to continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon. pic.twitter.com/CfLnSCuvK9 — PA House Dems (@PAHDCC) November 9, 2022

Mr DeLuca was 85 when he died, having already fought lymphoma twice before.

He was a health care worker and community organiser, focussing on environmental justice and reducing gun violence.

He continued voting remotely until a few days before his death.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania House Democratic campaign committee said: "While we're incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously."

It is thought that some voters may have been unaware Mr DeLuca had died.

Others may have "preferred the idea of a special election over electing the third-party candidate on the ballot", according to one reporter.