Breaking News

US President Joe Biden, 79, tests positive for Covid-19

21 July 2022, 15:26 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 15:43

Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19
Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is “experiencing very mild symptoms”, a White House spokesman has confirmed.

Mr Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30.

Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement: “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.

Read more: BBC apologises to Charles, William and Harry for Diana interview scandal

Read more: Half a million Brits set to miss holidays due to passport delays

“He will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House.

“Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

The White House said a daily update will be provided on the President’s health status.

President Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

