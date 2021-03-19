US President Joe Biden takes a tumble as he boards Air Force One

19 March 2021, 17:24

Biden tripped up the stairs several times before falling.
Biden tripped up the stairs several times before falling. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Joe Biden was seen falling on the stairs of Air Force One before flying to Georgia today.

The 78-year-old US President stumbled three time going up the stairs, although looked like he recovered quickly and carried on up the steps before giving a salute at the top.

He then disappeared into the aircraft.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden was “doing fine” after he was seen stumbling.

“It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent.

WATCH AGAIN: Joe Biden's inaugural speech

“He’s doing fine. He’s preparing for the trip just fine.”

The president was on his way to meet with Asian community leaders following the massage parlor shootings earlier this week.

A total of 8 people were killed in the Atlanta-area shootings. Six of the victims were Asian, the authorities said, raising fears that there may have been a racial motivation to the crimes.

On Sunday, November 29, Biden announced he had injured his foot after he fell while playing with his dog, Major, a German Shepherd rescue, the day before.

Biden suffered the injury before visiting an orthopedist. A scan found tiny fractures of two small bones in the middle of his right foot.

Biden gave a salute at the top of the steps, after his fall.
Biden gave a salute at the top of the steps, after his fall. Picture: PA

The news comes after the Kremlin has reacted angrily to Biden’s remarks that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is "a killer," calling the comment unprecedented and describing the relationship between the two countries as "very bad."

The Russian leader reacted to the comments by wishing Biden "good health" at a news conference.

He said: "It's true, we really know each other personally. What would I answer him? I would tell him: be healthy," Putin said. "I wish him good health. I say this without irony, no jokes. This is first of all."

It also comes as Top US and Chinese officials clashed as the two countries met face-to-face for the first time since Biden became president.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and China's most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, took aim at each other's policies at the start of two days of talks in Alaska.

Their angry tone in public suggests the private discussions will be even more rocky.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pc Oliver Banfield was spared jail after admitting a charge of assault

Serving male police officer avoids jail after admitting assault of woman
The 2021 census must be completed by March 21

Census 2021: What is it, what sort of questions are asked and can you be fined for not completing it?
Police and military occupy a roadblock in Yangon, Myanmar

BBC journalist among reporters detained in Myanmar

arers are only entitled to the minimum wage when they are required to be awake for work.

Sleep-in care workers not entitled to minimum wage for whole shift, court rules
France's Prime Minister Jean Castex, 55, receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe

Germany covid

Germany considers longer COVID lockdown amid 'exponential' rise in cases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
Nick was outraged over the incident

Nick Ferrari reacts to pensioner warned by police over cuppa with friend
The Culture Secretary was saved from Nick's questions

Oliver Dowden escapes Nick Ferrari's questions thanks to fire alarm
Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London