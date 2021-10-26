Two killed and four injured in US shopping centre shooting

By Will Taylor

Two people have been killed and four others injured at a shopping centre shooting in the US.

A police officer was among those injured in the attack in the north-western state of Idaho on Monday evening.

The suspect was in a critical condition in hospital, while the officer has been treated and released.

Police were called to the scene at Boise Towne Square, reportedly the city's largest shopping centre, at about 1.50pm on Monday.

Officers spotted someone matching the suspect's description and "an exchange of gunfire" followed, Boise Police chief Ryan Lee said.

The officer was injured in the gunfire but police managed to bring the suspect into custody.

It is thought there was only one gunman and there is no ongoing threat.

Several people were seen standing in the rain at an entrance to one of the shopping centre's department stores, waiting to speak to police about what they saw or to be told they could go.

Patrol cars, ambulances and fire engines were in the car park, while officers from the federal government's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the investigation.

"We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it," the chief said.

"I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those that were witnesses, or are the families of those involved or involved themselves."

Police are working with hospital officials to inform the next of kin of those killed and hurt.

Lauren McLean, the mayor of Boise, praised the police and first responders.

"Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have or should have expected," Ms McLean said.

She also singled out shopkeepers and people at the shopping centre for reacting "so quickly to take care of folks that were there".

She added: "You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you're willing to do to support and care for strangers."