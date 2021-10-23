Man in critical condition after double shooting in Birmingham

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been left in critical condition following a double shooting in Birmingham.

The man suffered a serious gunshot wound to his neck in the early hours of Saturday, attending hospital at around 3.10am, police said.

The force also received reports of a man being assaulted in Walford Road, Birmingham, at just after 2.45am.

Officers attended the scene and found the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Detective Inspector Megan Stokes, from Force CID, said: "We were initially called to a report of a disorder in Ladypool Road, Birmingham at just after 2.30am today.

"Officers attended and it was reported that a gunshot had been heard but no one reported any injuries to us.

"We have cordoned off a section of Ladypool Road as forensic examinations are carried out and forensic examiners are also working at the scene in Walford Road.

"We are at the early stages of our investigations into both these incidents, with officers carrying out house-to-house enquiries and retrieving CCTV footage from around the areas.

"Our teams are working hard to establish exactly what has happened and we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked.

"Such violence has no place on our streets and I would urge anyone with any information to get in contact with us."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact West Midlands police via their site, quoting log 450 of 23 October, or call 101. Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.