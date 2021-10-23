Man in critical condition after double shooting in Birmingham

23 October 2021, 19:56

Two men were shot in Birmingham on Saturday morning.
Two men were shot in Birmingham on Saturday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been left in critical condition following a double shooting in Birmingham.

The man suffered a serious gunshot wound to his neck in the early hours of Saturday, attending hospital at around 3.10am, police said.

The force also received reports of a man being assaulted in Walford Road, Birmingham, at just after 2.45am.

Officers attended the scene and found the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Read more: Two men arrested in Nottingham drink spiking investigation, police say

Read more: Murder probe launched as man in his 20s killed following Brixton shooting

Detective Inspector Megan Stokes, from Force CID, said: "We were initially called to a report of a disorder in Ladypool Road, Birmingham at just after 2.30am today.

"Officers attended and it was reported that a gunshot had been heard but no one reported any injuries to us.

"We have cordoned off a section of Ladypool Road as forensic examinations are carried out and forensic examiners are also working at the scene in Walford Road.

"We are at the early stages of our investigations into both these incidents, with officers carrying out house-to-house enquiries and retrieving CCTV footage from around the areas.

"Our teams are working hard to establish exactly what has happened and we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked.

"Such violence has no place on our streets and I would urge anyone with any information to get in contact with us."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact West Midlands police via their site, quoting log 450 of 23 October, or call 101. Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The director paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins.

Rust director Joel Souza 'gutted' by death of cinematographer

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

Saudi Arabia commits to net zero emissions target for 2060

Police at the scene after the fatal stabbing in Hampshire

Boy, 14, among four arrested after fatal stabbing in Hampshire

Matt Hutchins posted this picture in tribute to Halyna

Devastated husband of Halyna Hutchins pays tribute after she was shot dead on set

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust after being shot

Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The Budget will be delivered on Wednesday by the chancellor

Budget 2021: Cities to get £7bn boost for transport

Police forces across the UK have made arrests linked to spiking incidents

164 drink and injection spiking incidents across UK in two months

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls were named in a search warrant

Alec Baldwin was told loaded prop gun was safe before fatal shooting

Innocent was found guilty in court

Man who randomly stabbed three people throughout London jailed for two decades

Frank Field pictured in Westminster in 2019

Ex-Labour MP Frank Field reveals he is close to death

The PM said nothing indicates a lockdown will be needed

'Nothing to indicate' UK will be plunged into winter lockdown, Boris Johnson insists

Donald Trump launched his social media platform yesterday

Company behind Trump's new social media soars on stock market

Howarth has been jailed for seven years

Man spiked teenager's drink in nightclub before filming himself sexually assault her

Like many MPs, Boris Johnson does not wear a mask in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to wearing a mask in Parliament as Covid cases rise

The stunt had never been attempted before

Watch the moment man cycles along wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change

A total of 22 people died in the 2017 bombing

Man arrested by detectives investigating Manchester Arena attack - GMP police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec Baldwin pictured two weeks ago at a film premiere

'There are no words': Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatally shooting woman on film set
Financial incentives will be offered to teachers from BAME communities in Wales from 2022

Welsh government will give cash bonus to BAME teachers to diversify workforce
Nottinghamshire Police said two arrests had been made relating to the spiking investigation

Two men arrested in Nottingham drink spiking investigation, police say
There is a shortage of hospitality staff, so Dominic Raab is drafting in ex-convicts to help ease the pressure.

Raab: Ex-cons will be trained to pull pints to help hospitality 'thrive' this Christmas
The haka is famously performed by the All Blacks rugby union team

Doing the haka if you're not Māori is 'banned' under UK-NZ trade deal
The IOPC said two officers from the Metropolitan Police and one from each of the forces in Sussex, Dorset and Avon and Somerset will be subject to misconduct proceedings.

Sarah Everard murder: Five officers face disciplinary action over social media messages
MPs will be offered more security following the death of Sir David Amess

MPs offered security guards amid safety fears in wake of Sir David Amess murder
MPs signed the letter ahead of the Chancellor's Budget next week.

Over 100 MPs make pre-budget plea for Rishi Sunak to slash beer duty
Insulate Britain protesters have caused misery on the roads in recent weeks.

Eco mob returns for half term disruption as first activists face court cases
The traditional yard of ale competition for lifeboat week has been cancelled

RNLI bans traditional yard of ale drinking contest amid binge drinking fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims
'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle quizzes expert on 'plan B' calls

'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle confronts expert on 'plan B' calls
'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill
The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages
Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary
'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss
Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan' of Michael Gove

Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police