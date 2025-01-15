US sues Musk for failing to disclose Twitter stock holdings to buy platform at ‘artificially low prices’

15 January 2025, 02:06 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 02:07

Elon Musk is being sued for failing to disclose his purchase of Twitter stocks before buying the company in 2022, which ‘allowed him to underpay’ by at least $150m (£123m).
Elon Musk is being sued for failing to disclose his purchase of Twitter stocks before buying the company in 2022, which ‘allowed him to underpay’ by at least $150m (£123m). Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Elon Musk is being sued for failing to disclose his purchase of Twitter stocks before buying the company in 2022, which ‘allowed him to underpay’ by at least $150m (£123m).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The world’s richest man started amassing Twitter shares in early 2022, and by March of that year, he owned more than 5%.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has now sued Musk, saying he failed to disclose his ownership of the stocks in a timely manner before buying the social media site in October 2022.

As a result, the SEC alleges, Musk was able to underpay "by at least 150 million dollars" (£123 million) for shares he bought, after he should have disclosed his ownership of the shares.

The SEC says he failed to disclose his holdings until April 4 2022, 11 days after the deadline, by which point he already owned more than 9% of Twitter’s shares.

Read more: 'The problem is men': Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs

Read more: 'There is a deal to be done' between Trump, Musk and the UK, former Bank of England Chief Economist tells LBC

During the period that he hadn’t disclosed his purchase, Musk bought more than $500m in additional shares, which he was allegedly able to buy from the “unsuspecting public at artificially low prices”.

Twitter's share price rose more than 27% following his disclosure, the SEC said.

Commenting on a post referencing the lawsuit on X, Musk called the SEC a “totally broken organisation”.

“They spend their time on shit like this when there are so many actual crimes that go unpunished,” the billionaire said.

Alex Spiro, the lawyer representing Musk, reportedly said that his client "has done nothing wrong and everyone sees this sham for what it is".

Elon Musk has 'split apart' British politics

After Musk signed a deal to buy Twitter in April of 2022, he tried to back out of it, leading the company to sue him to force him to go through with the acquisition.

The SEC said that in April 2022, it authorised an investigation into whether any securities laws were broken in connection with the purchases of Twitter stock and Musk's statements and SEC filings related to the company.

Before it filed the lawsuit, the SEC went to court in an attempt to compel Mr Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter.

The SEC's chairman Gary Gensler plans to step down from his post on January 20 and it is not clear if the new administration will continue the lawsuit.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A burned car is seen among debris in the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Malibu

Fresh warnings as death toll from wildfires rises to 25

Breaking
South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office on December 03

Impeached South Korean president finally arrested for trying to impose martial law

Politicians from the ruling People Power Party speak to media outside of the gate of the presidential residence in Seoul

South Korea’s impeached president detained in martial law investigation

Musk-Neuralink Explainer

Elon Musk sued over failure to disclose stocks before buying Twitter

Police officers stand in front of the gate of the presidential residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul

South Korean law enforcement officials enter presidential compound

The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £16.3 billion.

Total cost of repairing vehicles damaged by potholes hits record high, figures show

The Les Arcs resort in the Savoie region in France.

British woman, 62, dies on mountain slope after ‘violent collision’ with another UK tourist

v

Outrage as ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams could be in line for 'pay day from taxpayer' if Troubles legislation repealed

Jack Mason

'All deserve to die': Nazi sympathiser jailed for threatening to kill police officers

A VW van sits among burned-out homes in Malibu, California

‘It should have been toasted’: Retro blue VW van survives deadly LA wildfire

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks during the declaration of emergency martial law at the Presidential Office on December 03

South Korean standoff as police move in to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol for second time

The Tour de France legend was subject of a home robbery a number of years ago, when burglars beat him and threatened to stab him in front of his wife and son.

Mark Cavendish shares horrific details after burglars held Zombie knife to cyclist's throat in front of son

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be defence secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington

Senators grill Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s choice for Pentagon chief

Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California

Southern California faces new wildfire warnings as winds regain strength

Scarlett Vickers suffered an 11cm deep wound to the chest

Murder-accused father who 'stabbed daughter in heart' told emergency services they had been 'play fighting'

A new species of funnel-web spider has been discovered in Newcastle, Australia - even larger and more venomous than common Sydney funnel-web spiders.

New bigger and more venomous species of world’s deadliest spider found in Australia

Latest News

See more Latest News

BrewDog co-founder James Watt.

UK ‘one of world’s least work-oriented countries’ claims BrewDog founder - as he slams obsession with 'work-life balance'
Trump slammed for 'exploiting human tragedy' over LA wildfires - as niece labels the president-elect a 'chaos agent'

Trump slammed for 'exploiting human tragedy' amid LA wildfire row - as niece labels president-elect a 'chaos agent'
Police and private security officers near an opening to a gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, where hundreds of illegal miners are trapped

Rescuers bid to bring out survivors among hundreds trapped in South African mine

x

Police name two teenagers over fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy on south London bus

Sevilla footballer Kike Salas has been detained by police

Spanish football star arrested over 'match fixing scam'

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Suella Braverman has admitted she would be open to a coalition between the Conservatives and Reform

‘There is not space for two Conservative parties’: Suella Braverman calls for Tory election pact with Reform
Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry
A red model house created by artist Mikael Genberg and scheduled to launch into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Wednesday

Swedish artist’s model house could soon find permanent home on Moon

Nato chief Mark Rutte said the mission, named “Baltic Sentry”, will involve increased surveillance of ships

Nato launches mission to protect undersea cables amid heightened fears of Russian sabotage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News