Exclusive

'The problem is men': Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs

9 January 2025, 19:14 | Updated: 9 January 2025, 19:19

'The problem is men': Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs
'The problem is men': Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Scotland's former First Minister has told LBC that "far-right agitators" including Elon Musk are attempting to "inflame racial tensions" in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on a range of subjects including Asian grooming gangs, Humza Yousaf told Tonight with Andrew Marr that the problem of sexual violence against women extends far beyond ethnicity, noting the issue involved "men of all races".

"I hope they rot in jail. But the problem is with sexual violence towards women and girls. The problem is men and I'm afraid, men of all race," he admitted of those jailed in connection with the South Yorkshire grooming gangs.

He says he's afraid the likes of Musk and Tommy Robinson are suggesting that "somehow, inherently, Pakistanis or Muslims are more predisposed to rape or sexual violence".

It comes as Musk took to social media to reference to the infamous murder of Kriss Donald in 2004, simply writing: "First time I've heard of this".

The Glasgow schoolboy, aged 15 at the time, was abducted and killed in a racist attack by an Asian gang led by Imran Shahid on March 15 2004.

Andrew Marr interview Humza Yousaf | Watch again

Mr Yousaf, who served as Scotland's first minister between March 2023 and May 2024, told Marr that "those Pakistani men who were involved in those dreadful heinous crimes deserve to face the full force of the law.

"I genuinely hope that they rot in prison. I have no empathy, an iota of sympathy for them in any way, shape or form," he said.

Read more: All five living US presidents unite at funeral of Jimmy Carter as Obama and Trump chat ahead of service

Read more: 'It happened on my watch': Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt apologises to the families of Lucy Letby's victims

"But let's also be very clear here that what you cannot do - and what I'm afraid is being done by many far-right agitators, from Tommy Robinson right the way through to Elon Musk himself, is an implication that because a very small minority of the Pakistani community - I mean less than I suspect a half a percent of the Pakistani population in the UK involved in such horrific crimes, that does not mean that you can imply that somehow inherently Pakistanis or Muslims are more predisposed to gang rape or sexual violence."

Mr Musk has clashed with Mr Yousaf online previously, attacking the Hate Crime Act which the SNP politician introduced.

The tech billionaire has previously taken aim at the Hate Crime Act which the SNP politician introduced.

Admitting he had "no issue with the calls for national inquiry," Mr Yousaf said that if victims in particular want a national inquiry, he has "no objection".

Washington DC, USA. 5th March 2014. Elon Musk, CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, also known as SpaceX, testifies before the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee during a hearing on 'National Security Space Launch Systems'
Washington DC, USA. 5th March 2014. Elon Musk, CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, also known as SpaceX, testifies before the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee during a hearing on 'National Security Space Launch Systems'. Picture: Alamy

"My objection is the suggestion that somehow Pakistanis or Muslim men are more predisposed to these kind of crimes," said.

During the chat, Mr Yousaf was pressed on comments made by Conservative Robert Jenrick on immigration, which saw Tory leader Kemi Badenoch come under pressure to sack him as an MP.

Mr Jenrick had called to limit migration, calling it a "importation of medieval alien cultures".

"It is what everybody feared the Conservatives would possibly do," said Mr Yousaf. "They are veering to the very heart and even to the far right in order to try to stop reforms, momentum. It's astonishing."

"I certainly think that they are purposely trying to fan the flames of racial tension. I'm not going to sit here and call Robert Jenrick a racist.

Adding: "(If) by alien cultures he means people who are not white...that clearly is racist."

It comes as the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX, who has grown close to Trump in recent months, continued to take aim at UK politicians.

This has included attacking the Prime Minister as "two tier Keir" who delivers "no justice for severe, violent crimes, but prison for social media posts".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The men have been missing since New Year's Day.

Rescue dog ‘finds glasses’ of missing London hiker day after discovering friend’s body in Dolomites

Venezuela Inauguration Protests

Venezuelan opposition leader arrested after anti-government protest

james mcmurdock

'Criminal in our midst' as government urged to ban those convicted of violence against women from running for Parliament.
Mercury Flyby

Spacecraft buzzes Mercury’s north pole and beams back stunning photos

The teacher had been working at Seascale Primary School

Music teacher convicted of assault for holding pupil upside down to ‘cheer her up’ allowed to keep teaching

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

Firefighters make progress in slowing Los Angeles wildfires amid devastation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement in the wake of deadly wildfire in southern California

Harry and Meghan issue urgent plea as deadly wildfires grip California

Pictured: Teenage boy stabbed to death by group of youths in 'shocking' bus station attack - as manhunt continues

Pictured: Teenage boy stabbed to death by group of youths in 'shocking' bus station attack - as manhunt continues

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter lauded for humility and service at Washington funeral

b

No one should die in hospital when they don’t want or need to be there. The state of end of life care needs to change.

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter honoured at Washington funeral before Georgia hometown burial

Jeremy Hunt has apologised to the families of Lucy Letby's victims

'It happened on my watch': Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt apologises to the families of Lucy Letby's victims

Elon Musk (Evan Vucci/AP)

Musk to host chat with German far-right leader amid political interference fears

The Palisades fire burns a beachfront property in Malibu, California

Firefighters battle devastating Los Angeles wildfires as winds ease a little

France Libya Sarkozy

Sarkozy denounces ‘plot’ at trial over alleged campaign funding by Libya

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter

All five living US presidents unite at funeral of Jimmy Carter as Obama and Trump chat ahead of service

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President-elect Donald Trump

New York’s highest appeals court declines to block Trump’s hush money sentencing

Richard Hammond and wife arriving at the Edge of Tomorrow World Premiere, BFI IMAX, Waterloo, London.

Richard Hammond announces split from wife after 'amazing 28 years together'

Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis 'suing hospital where wife died' amid claims of 'medical negligence'
Ripple And Other Crypto Photo Illustrations

Judge dismisses man’s bid to recover hard drive with £600million worth of bitcoin on it from landfill
Bedford Bus Station

Teen boy stabbed to death by group of men at bus station as police hunt for killers

Newly-elected Lebanese president Joseph Aoun reviews the honour guard

Lebanon’s parliament chooses army chief as president, ending two-year deadlock

The pound has fallen to its lowest point in over a year.

Pound falls to lowest point in over a year as soaring borrowing costs spark fears Labour 'could be forced to hike taxes'
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch

RMT union boss Mick Lynch announces retirement

he world's most wanted female ISIS terrorist, Hayat Boumeddienne (pictured), is living in Syria

World’s most wanted female ISIS terrorist found alive and living freely in Syria

Maxar Technologies satellite image created on January 8, 2025 shows a view of homes near Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, California while fires are burning.

LA fires' trail of destruction seen from space in shocking before-and-after satellite images

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News